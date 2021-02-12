‘It takes a long time to come to terms with something so traumatic’ - Garda Commissioner Drew Harris on his father’s car bomb murder

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has said the murder of his father Alwyn in an IRA car bomb had a “profound effect” on his life and his policing career.

Alwyn Harris was an RUC Superintendent at the time of his murder by car bomb in 1989, and Commissioner Harris said it took him a “long time” to come to terms with his father’s assassination.

Mr Harris, speaking on The Late Late Show, said: “you carry it with you every day”.

“It takes a long time to come to terms with something as difficult or traumatic or as awful in your life. You carry it with you every day, every day I would think about my father,” he said.

The Garda chief said going through such an atrocity gave him “an empathy for those who have been the victims of serious crime”.

“I would have spent a lot of service overseeing murder investigations and I always thought that was our opportunity to give the person who was a victim their last voice.

“In a lot of ways, it has had a profound effect on my outlook as to what policing should be. How it should look and indeed what should we do for those who may be without a voice or are marginalised in society,” Mr Harris said.

Commissioner Harris said he was “neutral” toward his father’s killers as, “they have never sought atonement and forgiveness is a two-way street”. He admitted it took him years to get to a point where he wasn’t bitter over his father’s execution.

“In these things, you perhaps have a choice. I was married to Jane and we had our first son, and we had another three children after that, and you have a choice as to the household your children grow up into. I worked hard at not being bitter and I don’t mean to be smart or clever or shine a halo when I say that because it was very difficult, and it took a long time to get to that point.

“At the same time, you have your own life to live, and no one would be more upset than my father if he thought I was just living in a bitter life,” he said.

Mr Harris still has a lot he wants to accomplish in the second half of his five-year tenure and said it is an “honour” to lead the Gardaí.

Commissioner Harris pointed to “building on the reputation that the Gardaí already have,” as his primary objective for the remainder of his leadership stint.

“Also, there’s a lot that we want to do in terms of protecting the people of Ireland from things like domestic abuse, child abuse online and human trafficking. Also, other forms of organised crime as well”.

The Belfast native said there have been great strides made against organised crime in Ireland with regard to the number of seizures of drugs and guns, as well as arrests made, but said the focus will also shift to pursuing “every red cent” criminal gangs have.

Referring to a particular organised crime gang which he did not name, Mr Harris said Gardaí are “determined to pursue them relentlessly” and to take “chips and chunks out of them until you bring them all to justice”.

