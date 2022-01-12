‘It seems like we’ve abandoned a key tool’ – immunologist as Cabinet set to sign off on Covid close contact changes today

A leading immunologist said she has a “degree of concern” about the relaxation of close contact rules under plans that are due to be announced by the Government today.

DCU Professor Christine Loscher said the Covid-19 close contact rule is a “key tool” in breaking the spread of infection.

“My concern is around the all or nothing approach that’s been taken here,” Prof Loscher told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

"The information that came out from The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) was around making special arrangements where there were issues in terms of pressure on healthcare systems or other economic sectors and being able to make a special case for people not to be able to restrict their movements.”

Close contacts who are fully-boosted and have no symptoms of the virus will no longer have to restrict their movements, under new advice from chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan. However, Prof Loscher said this went much further than the ECDC’s advice, which was that this could be used as a ‘derogation’ from the rules in order to ease pressure on workplaces due to key staff being unavailable.

The Cabinet is expected to approve the new guidance today.

“From that point of view, it seems like we’ve abandoned our approach to close contacts which we have to remember is a key tool in our box in breaking chains of transmission,” she said.

Prof Loscher also added that the ECDC’s opinion is not based on scientific evidence.

“I think the other thing to say is that’s important is that the ECDC said there was no scientific evidence for doing any of this, it was purely an issue with staffing supply and the other thing to say is, I can’t find any data that tells us how efficiently close contacts translate into cases with Omicron over the last four to five weeks in this country,” she said.

“If somebody said, close contacts are really only getting infection 2pc of the time then you would say the risk is low but we don’t know that number and that number is not being spoken about so, for those reasons I would have concern because it seems like we’ve abandoned a key tool.

“I think it would have been better if there had been a derogation around workplaces rather than, if you’re a close contact, now you don’t need to restrict your movement at all,” she said.

Prof Loscher said Omicron is “likely” to peak in the next few weeks.

“We know that Omicron is highly transmissible and we’ve lots of anecdotal evidence from individuals that one person in a household gets it and everybody ends up getting it and sometimes that’s not for four or five days later, so I would have a degree of concern,” she said.

“I think we’ve gone from having some leeway from the ECDC to be able to address our staffing issues and we’ve gone from that to there’s no close contact restriction at all.”