‘It really means a lot to me facing into a new unknown’ – Vicky Phelan thanks well-wishers as she starts new treatment

Vicky Phelan, seen here after receiving the Freedom of Limerick. Picture by Alan Place

Vicky Phelan has thanked people for their well wishes as she prepares to start a new round of radiotherapy treatment.

The CervicalCheck campaigner said reading two “beautiful” pieces which were written about her recently filled her with courage.

The mother-of-two said she was “very grateful” for the support and that she took “none” of it for granted.

An open letter titled ‘Vicky Phelan is a true beacon of light to whom we owe thanks’ was featured in the Sunday Independent and a poem titled ‘Vicky’ was read out on RTÉ’s Sunday Miscellany this weekend.

“Today, as I prepare to head into a new round of radiotherapy treatment to relieve the pain of a tumour that is growing into my spine, I cannot help but be buoyed up by two beautiful pieces that were written about me and appeared in today's Sunday Independent and on @RTESunMisc,” she said.

“The first piece is an open letter from a lovely lady called Róisín Glynn Steed. THANK YOU Róisín for your letter. It really means a lot to me facing into a new unknown. I am always taken aback by the depth of feeling that ppl [sic] express for me BUT I am so very grateful.”

She continued;

“The second piece is a poem that a poet called Denise Blake wrote about me inspired by seeing me sitting in front of my laptop in an ordinary hotel lobby in Limerick some time ago. The poem is simply titled For Vicky, and it closes out this morning's @RTESunMisc.

“It is a truly beautiful piece and I will cherish it forever, especially over the next three weeks as I face into the unknown of new treatment. THANK YOU Denise for being so inspired by me that you wrote this amazing piece of poetry.”

Vicky finished her message of gratitude on her social media account by writing;

“And to everyone in Ireland and abroad who has sent me messages wishing me well over the coming weeks, THANK YOU ALL. Today has shown me just how much love there is out there for me and I take NONE of it for granted.”