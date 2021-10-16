| 13.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

It may be lawful for Stormont to break its promises, but there’s still a price

Tom Forgrave Expand

Close

Tom Forgrave

Tom Forgrave

Tom Forgrave

Sam McBride

A prince never lacks legitimate reasons to break his promise. So wrote Niccolo Machiavelli half a millennium ago, encapsulating how the powerful always seem to find a way to do what the lowly cannot.

Like the Machiavellian prince, Stormont has been good at making promises, and this week it received legal approval for breaking some. On Thursday, Belfast High Court rejected a challenge taken by claimants who signed up to the supposedly unalterable 20-year payments from the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) to how their subsidies have been slashed.

The scandal was once used by Sinn Fein to justify toppling Stormont, but now it just another story. That is understandable — in a pandemic and the fallout of Brexit, more important stories demand attention.

Most Watched

Privacy