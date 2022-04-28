‘It isn't alright and never will be again’ – mother of man killed in workplace accident

Marian Deasy, mother of Lorcan Deasy who died in a work-related incident on a construction site in Co. Mayo in 2018.

The mother of a young man who was killed in a workplace accident has appealed to businesses and organisations nationwide to establish stronger health and safety protections for workers.

Lorcan Deasy (31) worked as an electrician’s assistant and in 2018 he sustained fatal head injuries when he fell from a height while carrying-out renovations at a distribution centre in Co Mayo.

He was rushed to hospital after the fall but died from his injuries seven days later.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) brought prosecutions against CMS Distribution, Ivan Kelly Electrics and Vincent Burke Construction, Cloonlee, Knock, after Mr Deasy’s tragic death and all three were fined for health and safety breaches.

The Castlebar native was one of four boys, and his mother Marian Deasy told the Irish Independent her son was a “quiet”, “artistic” and “multi-talented” man, who could “turn his hand to anything”.

Mrs Deasy said she, her husband Michael, Lorcan’s brothers and partner Jacqui were “devastated” by his loss and their lives will never be the same.

“At 2.25pm on January 8, 2018, I will never forget it when I got the call from a friend of his and he said there had been an accident,” she said.

Lorcan was rushed to University Hospital Galway initially and later transferred to Beaumont Hospital by air ambulance.

Mrs Deasy said as soon as she saw Lorcan in hospital she “felt he wasn’t there” but she is very grateful for the staff in Beaumont “who gave us a week with Lorcan”.

"And gave us time to somehow come to terms with the fact that he was going to die and we knew he was going to die,” she said.

Mrs Deasy said “people need to realise” that when someone dies, they are gone for good, and employers have an obligation to ensure that places of work are safe.

“Every family occasion, everything the happens, Lorcan is missing, he’s not there… It’s all the things that we will never have. We will never get to hold Lorcan’s babies, ever,” she added.

Mrs Deasy attended an event in Dublin on this morning, with her husband Michael and Lorcan’s three brother Bryan, Jason and Keelan, as part of Workers’ Memorial Day Ireland.

Workers’ Memorial Day is an international day of remembrance for those who have been killed or seriously injured in work-related incidents. The commemorative service took place at the Garden of Remembrance, in Parnell Square, at 9am.

As part of the event, Marian Deasy family laid a wreath in honour of Lorcan, and all other workers killed while doing their job.

In Ireland, 481 people were killed in work-related incidents over a ten-year period from 2012 to 2021. So far this year, seven people have been killed in work-related incidents, while 38 people lost their lives in 2021.

“It’s an honour to represent Lorcan and to honour the seven families who have lost someone so far this year, and we’re not even at the end of the fourth month, 38 families who lost somebody last year and the 481 families affected in the last ten years,” Mrs Deasy said.

“Those are statistics but look outside the statistics, there’s lives that are absolutely decimated and destroyed forever. Nothing will ever be the same again in our lives ever.”

She added: “All you have to do is look on the health and safety website. Everything is there that they need. It’s just to get the willingness of every single employer that the place that you are asking somebody to come and work in is a safe place for them.

"But the Irish attitude is ‘ah sure it’ll be alright’. Well for us it isn’t alright, and it never will be again.”

The commemorative event was organised by the Irish Congress of Trade Unions and the Health and Safety Authority, with support from Ibec and the Construction Industry Federation.

Minister of State for Business Damien English attended the event and he said there can be “no complacency about the need to prevent work-related deaths”.

“While it is vital to have strong health and safety regulations in tandem with robust enforcement, the totality of the response must also include full commitment, co-operation, and communication at workplace level between employers and workers," he added.