‘It is far from over,’ says the prosecutor handling Rio tickets case against Pat Hickey

Catherine Fegan

The Brazilian prosecutor handling the case against former  Olympic Council of Ireland president Pat Hickey has accused lawyers defending the case of trying to delay the trial.

Mr Hickey is facing charges relating to an alleged ticket touting scheme, uncovered during the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Prosecutor Marcos Kac told the Irish Independent that the case against Mr Hickey is “very much still active” in Brazil and the 75-year-old is still facing seven to 11 years imprisonment. He said they had collected “a huge amount of evidence”.

