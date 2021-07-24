‘It is far from over,’ says the prosecutor handling Rio tickets case against Pat Hickey

The Brazilian prosecutor handling the case against former Olympic Council of Ireland president Pat Hickey has accused lawyers defending the case of trying to delay the trial.

Mr Hickey is facing charges relating to an alleged ticket touting scheme, uncovered during the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Prosecutor Marcos Kac told the Irish Independent that the case against Mr Hickey is “very much still active” in Brazil and the 75-year-old is still facing seven to 11 years imprisonment. He said they had collected “a huge amount of evidence”.

“All of that evidence is now before the courts and a judge will decide on the outcome. It is far from over as far as I am concerned.”

Mr Kac charged Mr Hickey with criminal organisation, ticket touting, ambush marketing, larceny, money laundering, and tax evasion. Irish businessman Kevin Mallon is also facing charges.

According to police, Mr Mallon, who was working for hospitality company THG at the time, had almost 800 tickets for the Rio Games in his hotel room when he was arrested five years ago. Some of the tickets had been allocated to the Olympic Council of Ireland (OCI).

It is alleged that THG, after being rejected as an authorised seller by the Rio Organising Committee, used a company called Pro10 to funnel tickets for resale at hugely inflated prices. Mr Hickey, it is alleged, was a key participant in the scheme.

Both Mr Mallon and Mr Hickey have vehemently denied any wrongdoing. This week, Mr Mallon’s lawyer told the Irish Independent his client “did not commit any crime”.

Mr Hickey declined to comment due to the fact proceedings are still before the courts in Brazil, but he has repeatedly said he looks forward to having his name cleared.

An injunction suspending the hearing of Mr Mallon’s case was granted just weeks before a scheduled 2017 hearing, during which Mr Mallon and Mr Hickey were expected to testify. The same suspension was extended to the case of Mr Hickey. In September 2019, judges decided to deny Mr Mallon’s claim for habeas corpus and in November last year the case was referred back to Rio to proceed.

“When you have good lawyers and you can have lots of appeals the Brazilian prosecution process can take a long time,” said Mr Kac.

“I don’t like it but that’s the way it is. They are trying to delay the process as much as they can.”

Mr Hickey was granted bail in 2016 on condition that he would return to Brazil once a trial begins. Mr Kac said the penalties in the case were originally 12 to 16 years, but the statute of limitations means that the five years that have passed have reduced the possible jail time to seven to 11 years.

“But if there is no conviction in that time then the charges expire,” said Mr Kac.

“I don’t think we will be seeing Mr Hickey in Brazil again. But even if he doesn’t appear for the trial, the judge can proceed without him. There is no extradition agreement between Brazil and Ireland but if convicted, an alert will be sent to Interpol and if he goes to any country that has an extradition agreement (with Brazil) he will be sent here.”

Mr Kac denied the high-profile arrest of Mr Hickey was a publicity stunt, saying: “I don’t agree with that at all. We have a lot of evidence.”

He cited email exchanges, conversations and packages that were allegedly sold. “We have guys pointing the finger at them”, he added.

THG, owned by British businessman Marcus Evans, had been Ireland’s official reseller of tickets for the Olympics in London in 2012 and at Sochi in 2014.

In 2016, police in Brazil uncovered emails between Mr Hickey and Mr Evans in which the pair discussed tickets, which police claim the ring planned to sell at inflated prices and earn as much as 10 million Brazilian reals (€1.6m).

The Marcus Evans Group did not respond to requests for comment from the Irish Independent.

This week the OCI, now rebranded as the Olympic Federation of Ireland (OFI), said it “has gone through a complete overhaul since the Rio ticketing scandal”.

A spokesperson said: “Pat Hickey has no role or engagement with the Olympic Federation of Ireland and remains suspended from the Olympic movement.”

Meanwhile, the International Olympic Council’s (IOC) said its investigation into Mr Hickey and the Rio 2016 ticketing scandal is continuing.

A spokesperson told the Irish Independent: “We cannot provide any additional information as this is an ongoing procedure of the IOC Ethics Commission, whose work remains entirely confidential until a decision is taken. The case still has to be judged by the Brazilian courts.”