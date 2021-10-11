‘It is a waiting game, but please God there will be answers’ – sister of missing Jo Jo Dullard speaks as gardaí begin new search

THE sister of missing woman Josephine ‘Jo Jo’ Dullard hopes that “someone will get answers, us or the Jacob family” as gardaí begin searches of a wooded area in Kildare.

Fresh searches got under way today in woodland in Taggartstown, Co Kildare as part of Garda investigations into the murders of two missing women, Deirdre Jacob and Jo Jo Dullard.

Detectives are focusing on reports of “unusual activity” noticed in woodland on the evening missing woman Deirdre Jacob was last seen. It is understood that the location of the search site, a short distance away from the town of Moone where Jo Jo Dullard was last seen, is being “kept in mind” as the operation gets underway.

Jo Jo’s sister Kathleen Bergin, who was recently informed that the searches would be taking place, told Independent.ie that she is hopeful the family of one of the missing women will “get answers”.

“We’ve had hopes raised and dashed a number of times in the 26 years since Jo Jo disappeared,” she said.

“You can’t help but get your hopes up, its only human nature, but we are trying not to raise our hopes too much. There were searches before and they yielded nothing.

“At this stage, it’s a waiting game but please God, for some family, us or Deirdre’s loved ones, there will be answers. Our thoughts are with the Jacob family today as well.”

The case of Jo Jo Dullard was upgraded to murder earlier this year. The 21-year-old went missing from Moone, Co Kildare in 1995. Mrs Bergin said her family have had several meetings this year with the team investigating her sister’s murder.

“They have done a huge amount of work on the case and I know there’s still a huge amount to be done,” she said.

“In relation to the new searches, we know that because of the geographical area involved, they can’t rule anything out. They have gone in with certain information and it could lead to solving a case.

"We just don’t know at this stage but we have to keep an open mind and not focus in on certain aspects. It’s an extensive search and any resources that are needed, they will be given. We have been told that we will be updated.”

The search is expected to take a number of weeks and Mrs Bergin appealed for anyone with information to come forward to Gardaí.

“Somebody knows something and we would please ask them to do the right thing,” she said.

“Twenty-six years have passed and it is never too late. If anyone has any information that will help us bring Jo Jo home, they have nothing to fear from our family in coming forward. In my mind, Jo Jo is out there on her own. They (Jo Jo and Deirdre) deserve to be brought home at this stage. It’s time to have them home.”