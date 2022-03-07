‘It has to be made easier for those fleeing battlefields’ – Senator Timmy Dooley on his visit to Ukraine

Fianna Fáil Senator Timmy Dooley and MEP Billy Kelleher at the Medyka border crossing following their visit to wartorn Ukraine. Photo: Mark Condren

Fianna Fáil Senator Timmy Dooley said a European Union coordinated effort is needed to address the “humanitarian crisis” which is unfolding on the Ukrainian border.

Senator Dooley travelled to Medyka on the Polish-Ukrainian border over the weekend with Irish MEP Billy Kelleher, at the invitation of the country’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Mr Dooley said he witnessed 20km car tailbacks and people standing in queues 5km long.

Senator Dooley said there is an “absence of men” who have stayed on to fight the Russian forces, but it is taking women, children and older people up to two days to cross the border into Poland and they are forced to wait in “freezing temperatures”.

“From a European perspective, there will have to be a more coordinated effort to get people across the border,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland programme.

“Yes, there’s technically an open border, in that Ukrainian people are allowed free access to Europe, but the processing on the border leaves a lot to be desired at the moment.

“We have to try and do something to make that easier for those that are fleeing the bombs of Russia.”

Senator Dooley’s Ukrainian colleagues wanted him to see the gravity of the situation first-hand and to relay the message to the Irish government, that greater support is needed urgently.

He said he is preparing a report for the ALDE European Parliament group which Fianna Fáil and the Ukrainian President are both aligned with.

“We’ll be passing that message back, which is at European level.

"They’re very thankful for what’s been done to date but the effort will have to be stepped up.

“It will have to be easier for those that are fleeing the battlefields, it will have to be easier for them to cross the border.

“We will have work to do when the refugees ultimately get to our respective countries… There is a huge willingness by the Irish people to open up their homes and assist these people who are fleeing really a terrible situation.”

Senator Dooley and MEP Kelleher also took a trip to the city of Lviv which is 100km in-land from the Polish border.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has advised Irish citizens not to travel to Ukraine, but Senator Dooley said they took a “calculated risk”.

“We had sought the advice of those that invited us, and their best advice was that it was safe to travel to Lviv, which is about 100 kilometres on the other side of the border and was about five or six hundred miles from where there was any shelling or activity,” he added.