‘It feels a bit like Groundhog Day’ – Drogheda battles the highest Covid-19 rates in the country as local testing capacity feels the strain

Dr Amy Morgan in her Drogheda surgery. Photo by Frank McGrath
Deputy Ged Nash

Dr Amy Morgan in her Drogheda surgery. Photo by Frank McGrath

Dr Amy Morgan in her Drogheda surgery. Photo by Frank McGrath

Deputy Ged Nash

Deputy Ged Nash

Dr Amy Morgan in her Drogheda surgery. Photo by Frank McGrath

Eavan Murray

Dr Amy Morgan returned from her eight-month maternity leave three weeks ago.

Having taken leave last March, Dr Morgan, a GP at Bryanstown Practice in Drogheda, County Louth had hoped the successful national vaccination programme would have lightened her load.

