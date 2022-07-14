‘It brings on a whole new level of forgetfulness’ – Newstalk presenter wears menopause prototype garment

Newstalk presenter Henry McKean has taken part in the Menovest Challenge, which stimulates what it’s like to experience a hot flush while going through menopause

Created by Over The Bloody Moon, the early-stage prototype garment tries to replicate some of the symptoms of menopause.

Mr McKean wore the vest for 24 hours and described feeling uncomfortable, hot and confused.

“I feel hot, I feel bothered and this particular vest I’ve had on since about three o’clock yesterday afternoon. There’s a battery and wires attached to me, and the idea is to try and experience that hot flush,” he told Newstalk.

“As we speak my neck is really warming up and the idea is to switch it on during physical or mental stress just so you feel even hotter.

“It’s been tough, and I’ve been given this challenge and the idea is to wear this all night long in bed, drink more water, have a sugary snack before bed just to interrupt your sleep, set the alarm at 3am, change your clothes and sheets and then set the alarm at 5am, and that was a big struggle.”

As part of the challenge, Mr McKean then had to have an ice-cold shower in the morning to bring on chills.

He also had to go without his morning coffee and skip breakfast in order to induce the feeling of brain fog.

“The idea is to bring on chills, to feel menopause and skipping breakfast would mess around with my blood sugars and make me feel out of character and a bit weak and just not myself,” he said.

“It brings on a whole new level of forgetfulness, you clamber around the place, I actually walked into a meeting earlier and I shouldn’t have been there. You start doing things that perhaps you shouldn’t do.

“I have a headache, I feel a bit mad, I’ve lost self-confidence even, I just don’t feel good about myself right now.”

The founder of The Menopause Hub, which is Ireland’s first dedicated menopause clinic, said the average age of perimenopause is 45 while the average age of menopause is 51.

Loretta Dignam said the Menovest is a “fantastic device” which encourages people to speak about menopause more openly. Ms Dignam said 75pc of women will experience hot flushes.

“I personally started in my menopause journey at 49 my periods stopped and very soon after that I got hot flushes. I would have had what you’re describing, 20 or 30 of those a day, every day, for three years.

“I also had night sweats and broken sleep and the myriad of other symptoms which are psychological, which are physiological, some women get anxiety, depression, heart palpitations and so on.

“I found after three years of this that I just felt like a slow puncture and the energy was just seeping out of me and I could see no end in sight.

“I’d like a public awareness campaign around menopause for women and men, accessibility to quality care for every woman in Ireland and affordability of HRT. The HRT is expensive but if you can’t afford it’s very difficult.”