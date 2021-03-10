‘It affected me for days’ – football legend Wright upset that Irish teenager who abused him got off ‘scot-free’

FOOTBALL legend Ian Wright has criticised the judgement handed down to the Kerry teenager who racially abused him on social media.

Patrick O'Brien of Ashleigh Downs, Tralee, Co Kerry, pleaded guilty last November to two charges of harassing Mr Wright (57).

The teen admitted charges of harassing Mr Wright on May 11, 2020, by sending a message that was grossly offensive, obscene and menacing.

Mr Wright – the former record goalscorer for Arsenal and now a respected TV pundit – said he was "emotional and shook up" by the comments.

O’Brien escaped criminal conviction, however, when Judge David Waters had the Probation Act applied.

Judge Waters told Tralee District Court that while the material sent over social media by the teen was clearly racist, reprehensible and utterly abhorrent, the judge said he was satisfied they were not views held by the teen – but rather unthinking comments by "a young, immature and naive" person.

In the case that came before Tralee Court, Mr Wright said he forgave O’Brien but he was disappointed that he had been let off “scot-free”.

"I had to forgive the kid for myself. It's like when you listen to people whose families have been killed by police, and they've forgiven them for their own peace of mind, to be able to move on from that,” he said.

“But the judge didn't think of how I felt in my house, being abused like that. It affected me for days. The judge had an opportunity to say, 'This is not going to be tolerated’. Instead he let him off scot-free."

Mr Wright spoke about ‘white privilege’ in an interview with journalist Decca Aitkenhead. He referenced the incidence of black people becoming tense when they encounter a police officer on the street.

He said: "A white person does not have to be afraid of that scenario. That's white privilege. That's what it is."

Mr Wright was deeply moved by a Barnsley FC fan who confessed to racially abusing him during a game in 1995.

"He said he'd read about how much it affected me, and that from that day on, he thought about about it literally every day,” said Mr Wright. “And in the end he was compelled to write me a letter to explain why he's sorry – and that for me is everything I need to know about forgiveness.

"So I wrote back forgiving him. That's what it's about. That's how we change."

