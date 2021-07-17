Is hard seltzer a refreshing summer trend – or simply ‘alcoholic water’ designed to tempt us to drink more?

New Rockshore Hard Seltzer is being launched by Diageo. Photo: Andres Poveda

It’s billed as a refreshing new drink “inspired by the bracing refreshment of the Irish coast and the energy of the Atlantic Ocean”.

But others see it as ‘alcoholic water’ which will lure more people – especially women – into drinking.

Diageo Ireland announced last week that its new product line ‘Rockshore Hard Seltzer” joins the ‘Rockshore portfolio” a brand name that includes Rockshore lager and apple cider.

It is a new line of fizzy fruit-infused alcoholic beverages from the makers of Guinness, Smirnoff vodka and Captain Morgan’s rum.

The drink, consisting of sparkling water and natural fruit flavours, packs 4.5pc alcohol per 330ml can, slightly more than the average beer sold in Ireland.

Yet nowhere in the flowery description of the product sent via press release to news outlets across Ireland this week is any specific mention of the product’s alcoholic content - although its calorie content of under 90 calories per can, is front and centre.

Noting that seltzer – or fizzy alcoholic drinks – now represent 10pc of the Ready-to-Drink market, “people are actively seeking choice that deliver refreshing taste,” according to the press release.

“With outdoor socialising continuing throughout the summer, new Rockshore Hard Seltzer is a convenient option for drinks with friends in the garden or to be enjoyed in the moment,” the statement reads.

But Eunan McKinney, head of communications and advocacy for Alcohol Action Ireland said the new product launch is simply “a clever marketing ploy” aimed at enticing more women to drink.

A photo of three hands, two of them nail-polished and presumably female hands, holding up a can is no coincidence, he said.

And linking the product with “the bracing refreshment of the Irish Coast” and “the energy of the Atlantic Ocean” is just a marketing ploy to make it it sound healthier than it is, he told the Irish Independent.

“The alcohol producers are somewhat concerned they’re losing market share towards a healthier lifestyle,” he said.

“So they’re using more of a healthy approach,” he said.

But the reality of alcohol consumption in Ireland, especially amongst young women, is far from healthy, he added.

He pointed to the most recent statistics from the Health Research Board (HRB) which revealed that close to half of women in Ireland aged between 15 and 24 years of age – or 45pc – engage in binge drinking with a third of women aged 25-34 also engaging in heavy episodic drinking.

Other sobering figures from the HRB’s 2019-2020 Irish National Drug and Alcohol Survey reveal that the incidence rate of alcohol-related liver disease has increased by 175pc among female drinkers and 247pc amongst males since 1995.

And a third of the deaths from alcoholic liver disease between 2008 and 2017 were women, the survey revealed.

It also found that the highest prevalence of alcohol use disorders (AUD) were among young female drinkers aged between 15 and 24, representing more than a third or 38pc of people in Ireland with alcohol problems.

“This is reflective of young women, a primary target for the alcohol marketing and promotion, are now chasing male drinking behaviour,” the study found.

So despite the marketing tactics, Mr McKinney said the new product line – as well as all alcohol products – should come with a warning label.

“There’s nothing new in this – it’s just to sell you a new dream,” he said.

Diageo, meanwhile, was asked whether the new product line is aimed at enticing women to drink.

A spokesperson for the drinks giant responded: “This product, as with all our brands when marketed, will carry responsible drinking messages. Diageo is totally committed to the promotion of sensible drinking and takes this responsibility very seriously.

“All of our marketing activities carry responsible drinking messages. Furthermore, all of our activities adhere to stringent marketing guidelines. Indeed, they are amongst the strictest in the world and Diageo fully embraces them. We were the first in the industry to develop a voluntary marketing code which establishes strict guidelines for all of our products.”