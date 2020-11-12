Is a Level 2 Christmas possible – or a fairytale? What’s at stake as Government decides how life will look this December

Is it time to get a bigger turkey? Will Dr Tony Holohan don his Santa suit and grant the wish of a growing number of TDs to move down to Level 2 restrictions for Christmas?

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said it is likely to be the stricter Level 3 – with a twist. This could allow for some festive concessions.

Christmas dinner

Level 2 would make a big difference to Christmas dinner gatherings. A host family would have three options when it comes to visitors, although the limit would still be six. They could be from two or three other households or from one household alone.

Meeting up for festive drinks

Level 2 allows for pubs and restaurants to reopen, including wet pubs.But safety rules would have to be followed with physical distancing, table service and other safeguards. The number of customers allowed inside would depend on the size of the premises.

Your get-together would be confined to six other people from no more than three other households.

Christmas mass

Churches and other religious settings could reopen with a congregation of up to 50 allowed inside. Again physical distancing would have to be followed and there would be no traditional sign of the peace.

Weddings and funerals

Christmas time, regardless of Covid-19, will bring its share of happiness and sadness. Weddings could involve 50 guests, and 50 mourners could also attend a funeral.

Coming home

There would be no restrictions on travel within the country.

Christmas fairytale

The reality is that it is extremely unlikely the country will go back to Level 2 although some elements of it could be added to Level 3 restrictions in light of the festive period.

There is a strong chance, for instance, that mass and other religious services will be allowed resume.

But the basic advice to minimise contacts as much as possible, allowing for the season, will continue. Particular care will also be needed to ensure vulnerable people, either through age or illness, are not put at higher risk

Work is being done in advance of the final decisions, which will be unveiled the week after next, on which are the areas that pose the greatest risk.

Private houses

The latest figures again show private houses are still the main area for outbreaks with another 443 in the week ending November 7. Covid-19 may be the uninvited Christmas guest.

It’s why there will inevitably be restrictions on household get-togethers over Christmas with guidelines on how many should be invited. The tradition of celebrations, mixed with increased drinking over Christmas, is an added risk compared to other times of the year.

Regional variations

There is still the potential for some counties to be singled out for stricter restrictions. Donegal remains a concern.There are worries that if Northern Ireland opens up it will exacerbate the level of infection in Donegal even more.