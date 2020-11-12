| 11.3°C Dublin

Is a Level 2 Christmas possible – or a fairytale? What’s at stake as Government decides how life will look this December

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and CMO Dr Tony Holohan are under pressure to relax restrictions for Christmas. But what would the various options look like?

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

Is it time to get a bigger turkey? Will Dr Tony Holohan don his Santa suit and grant the wish of a growing number of TDs to move down to Level 2 restrictions for Christmas?

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said it is likely to be the stricter Level 3 – with a twist. This could allow for some festive concessions.

