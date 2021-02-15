Irish woman’s warning as treatment for false widow spider bite cost her €900

An Irish woman has told how she is still recovering after being bitten by a false widow spider two months ago.

RTE’s Liveline heard from a caller called Sinead who shared her experience with the spider.

Sinead told Joe Duffy how she woke up shortly before Christmas with a mark on her arm that resembled a cigarette mark or a blister, but her local pharmacist revealed it was actually a spider bite.

Despite regularly using steroid cream and antibiotics, the woman said that the sore had not healed eight weeks on and is still inflamed.

Sinead revealed her dermatologist wants to perform a skin biopsy on the bite, which will cost around €900.

Read More

A number of Irish people have been hospitalised with bites from the spider in recent years, sparking fears that the number of false widows are increasing.

In Ireland, false widow spiders live close to buildings and houses inhabited by people.

They typically only survive in cities and not in rural areas.

The creatures, which can resemble their cousins, the often lethal black widow spiders, are known as "false widows", but they pose no great danger.

False widows have dark, shiny bodies with pale markings and a cream band on their abdomens.

Dublin, Cork and Wexford have the highest number of False Widows to date.

The spider originally comes from the Canary Islands and arrived in the UK about 100 years ago and has steadily invaded Ireland over the past 20 years through human transport of goods, a by-product of globalisation.

It lives for five to seven years whereas most other spider and bug species in Ireland only live for a maximum of one year.

The spiders are mainly found outdoors in the bark of trees, however they do venture indoors sometimes.

A bite by the spider may cause swelling and redness, but doesn't usually result in any long-lasting side effects and rarely requires medical attention.

Read More





Online Editors