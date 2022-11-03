Met Éireann said today will see a mix of sunny spells, scattered showers and possible hail and thunder in the southwest of the country.

The forecaster said there will be bright spells too with the best of the dry intervals in Ulster. Temperatures will remain “quite cool” today with highs of 8C to 12C.

It will be mostly dry and clear tonight with lowest temperatures of 0C to 5C, mildest along Atlantic coasts.

Met Éireann said tomorrow will be mostly dry with bright spells, while “just isolated showers” during the day will be mainly confined to Ulster. Later in the evening, more persistent outbreaks of rain will begin moving through Munster. Highest temperatures will range from 10C to 13C.

Tomorrow night will see heavy outbreaks of rain extending eastwards across the country, with thundery conditions in places. Lowest temperatures of 4C to 8C are expected.

The forecaster said Saturday will have a “dull and damp” start with outbreaks of rain gradually clearing eastwards through the morning and afternoon. Sunny spells will then follow with some scattered showers, mainly affecting Atlantic coastal counties. Highest temperatures will range from 11C to 14C.

Saturday night will see a mix of clear spells and scattered showers, most frequent near Atlantic coasts, with lowest temperatures of 7C to 9C.

Met Éireann said Sunday will have sunny spells and showers, with the heaviest showers mainly affecting the western half of the country. Highest temperatures of 10C to 13C are expected.

There will be scattered outbreaks of rain or showers, most frequent in western and southern coastal counties on Sunday night, with minimum temperatures of 7C to 10C.

The forecaster said Monday will be mostly cloudy with showers or more persistent outbreaks of rain, turning heavy in places. It will be “quite breezy” too with highest temperatures of 12C to 14C.

“Low pressure is expected to continue dominating our weather through the working week, bringing blustery winds along with frequent outbreaks of rain or showers. Daytime temperatures generally reaching the low or mid teens,” Met Éireann said.