After a breezy and rainy start this morning, the rain will clear eastwards before midday.

Met Éireann said “bright or sunny spells and well scattered showers” will follow from the west. Towards this evening, patchy rain will develop in the southwest. Highest temperatures today will range from 13C to 16C.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy over the southern half of the country with outbreaks of rain or drizzle.

It will be drier further north, but rain will develop in the northwest overnight.

Ulster and north Leinster will see lowest temperatures of 1C to 4C tonight. It will be milder further south with lows of 5C to 9C.

The forecaster said tomorrow morning will start off mostly cloudy with patchy rain or drizzle in places, but conditions will gradually clear and brighten up.

Showers will develop in the west by early afternoon and will spread eastwards across the country. Highest temperatures of 13C to 16C are expected.

On Thursday night, showers or longer spells of rain will move eastwards over the country.

Showers will become mainly confined to Atlantic coastal counties later. Lowest temperatures overnight will range from 4C to 8C.

Met Éireann said Friday will be a cool, bright, fresh day with sunny spells and scattered showers.

Highest temperatures will range from 11C to 14C.

There will be further showers on Friday night, with lowest temperatures of 5C to 9C.

The forecaster said Saturday will bring bright or sunny spells and occasional showers. The heaviest and most frequent downpours will be in the west. Highest temperatures of 10C to 14C are expected.

On Saturday night, there will be further showers and there's a possibility of strong winds for a time.

"Sunday looks like being a bright day with sunny spells and scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 10 to 15 degrees with moderate westerly breezes,” Met Éireann said.

“At the moment looks like wet and windy weather will move up over Ireland on Sunday night and that there will be spells of heavy rain at times early next week with the possibility of strong winds also. It will become much milder.”