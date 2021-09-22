Irish weather forecast: Make the most of Indian summer this weekend as cold conditions on way

IRELAND'S Indian summer is set to pay a lingering farewell with bright sunshine and temperatures of up to 21C this weekend before colder, wetter Atlantic conditions arrive next week.

The next four days will see spells of sunshine and warm weather with the best of the conditions likely on Friday and Saturday.

Met Éireann warned that Ireland faces more unsettled conditions from Monday with an Atlantic front set to bring rain showers and much cooler temperatures for the coming week.

The good news is that the next four days will see patches of bright sunshine and temperatures hovering between 19C and 21C.

Next weekend will provide ideal conditions for sport, hiking and outdoor activities.

"Thursday will be dry in most areas with some sunny spells in the southern half of the country," forecaster Siobhan Ryan said.

"It will be cloudier further north, with some patchy drizzle, mainly in northern coastal counties."

"Conditions will be a little fresher than recent days with maximum temperatures of 14C to 19C."

Overnight temperatures will drop to 9C to 14C with western areas likely to experience some showers.

"Friday will be largely cloudy with scattered outbreaks of light rain or drizzle, mainly in northern and western areas. The best of any sunny spells will likely be in the southeast with highest temperatures of 16C to 21C."

"Saturday looks like a mostly dry day but rather cloudy with isolated light rain or drizzle. It will be a milder day for many with temperatures widely reaching 18C to 20C."

"Sunday will be a breezy day as fresh and gusty southeasterly winds develop. There will be sunny spells and showers at first, mainly in southern areas, but rain is forecast to move into the west and southwest during the evening with highest temperatures of 17C to 20C."

An Atlantic front will next week bring more unsettled conditions with rain showers and a potential four degree drop in temperatures.

Met Éireann’s long range forecast indicated that a low pressure front may become established over Ireland in early October with unsettled conditions and persistent rainfall.

It is likely to prove much wetter than normal for the time of year and Met Éireann said the prospect of rainfall warnings cannot be ruled out.