Irish Water to take over services and staff from councils and will become stand alone body by 2023

Irish Water is to begin fully taking over water services from town and city councils and will become a stand-alone body in 2023, the Government has decided.

The current system of Service Level Agreements, which see local authorities paid to deliver many water services on behalf of Irish Water, will be phased out by the end of next year.

Arrangements are to be made for the transfer of staff before then through a process to be devised under the auspices of the Workplace Relations Commission by this summer.

Irish Water, currently a part of the Ervia gas and telecoms group, will separate from it to become an independent entity during 2023.

The changes are set out in a policy paper brought to Cabinet by Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien and approved during Tuesday’s meeting.

Unions and management at local authority level and Irish Water were to be briefed on the contents on Tuesday evening.

Mr O’Brien said the changes would ensure that Irish Water’s future was secured as a national, publicly-owned and regulated water services utility.

But while Irish Water has built up a staff of around 800, there are a further 3,000 in public sector jobs in the 31 councils to be assimilated, and many have concerns about making the move.

The minister said their views would be heard.

“We acknowledge workers’ loyalty to their local authority and to their status as public service workers as well as their commitment to local service delivery,” he said.

“The Government is determined to ensure that the views and concerns of key stakeholders must be considered and addressed within the transformation process.”

Irish Water is under pressure from the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities to cut its running costs and the streamlining of operations under one management system would help towards that goal.

Difficulties have also arisen in day-to-day operations because of demarcation between Irish Water and local authority staff.

A probe into the failures at the Leixlip water treatment plant which led to 600,000 people being put on a series of boil water notices in 2019 heard that Irish Water management could not even visit the plant without consent from Fingal County Council which held the service level agreement to operate it.

