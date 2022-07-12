Irish Water to become ‘Uisce Éireann’ as standalone national authority for water services

Irish Water will now be known as Uisce Éireann as it becomes the standalone national authority for water services.

The Government this week has approved the publication of the Water Services Bill 2022, sponsored by the Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien.

The Bill provides for the separation of Uisce Éireann (Irish Water) from Ervia and its establishment as the standalone national authority for water services.

As part of the change the authority shall be known by its Irish name, Uisce Éireann.

The Bill will be progressed through the Houses of the Oireachtas during the Autumn with a view to it being enacted before the end of 2022.

Mr O’Brien said this Bill provides a “significant milestone” in giving effect to the Programme for Government commitment to retain Irish Water in public ownership as a national, standalone, regulated utility.

“I would like to thank Irish Water and its parent company Ervia, for cooperating with my department to fulfil this commitment,” he said.

“It is appropriate that on legal separation, Irish Water should be known as Uisce Éireann which is in the spirit of the Official Languages (Amendment) Act 2021.

"Separation of Irish Water from the Ervia Group is in the best strategic interests of the water services and gas networks businesses and separation will be achieved by January 1, 2023.”

Arrangements are currently underway for the printing and publishing of the Water Services Bill 2022, and it will be available on the Oireachtas website in the coming weeks.

The Explanatory Memorandum which sets out the provisions of each section of the Bill will also be available on the Oireachtas website.