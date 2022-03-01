‘Irish was always in our household, it was very much a part of our life’: Úna-Minh Kavanagh on her love for the language

Journalist and author Úna-Minh Kavanagh has described how learning a language is a “lifelong journey”.

The Kerry woman was raised by her mother Nóirín and her grandfather Paddy who was a native Irish speaker. She said the Irish language is a very important part of her life.

“I was adopted from Vietnam into a family where there was basically just three of us, myself, my mam and my grandad, and my grandad was a native Irish speaker from the Gaeltacht in west Kerry, so I was brought up bilingually,” she said.

Ms Kavanagh also went to a Gaelscoil.

“Irish was always in our household, it was very much a part of our life and then I attended a Gaelscoil in Tralee and I was really lucky because there were native Irish speakers teaching me in school so as well as having it at home, I also had it in school too.

“In secondary school, Irish was always my best subject and to be honest it was actually the only subject I particularly cared about because every single year we would go back to the Gaeltacht. We have a lot of family still back there, so it was just a way of life really more than anything.

“I think that’s really where my deep connection to it came from, it definitely came through my grandad but also I went on from secondary school to do a Bachelor of Arts in Irish and journalism.

“My introduction is not, I suppose, stereotypical of everyone these days, but it has always been a part of my life and a very important part. I use Irish every single day and it’s just very natural to me.”

The creator of the website WeAreIrish.ie said learning Irish is a process and she still studies it every day.

“If someone spoke to me in Irish, I would of course be overjoyed and everything but it’s not such a big deal. I don’t find it scary thankfully because it was always pretty much in my blood really because of my family connection to it, it’s always meant a lot to me,” she said.

“You really have to have that experience of actually using the language outside of the school mentality. A lot of Irish people, I find, have a barrier when it comes to it because they think ‘oh well, I’ve studied it for so many years, how come I’m not fluent?’ but the big reality is that no one is fluent in any language.

“And that unnecessary pressure from society is there and for me I’m not fluent in any other language actually.

“I still study Irish every single day. I didn’t presume that once I was out of the system I’m done, and I think that’s a block that a lot of people have.

“In reality, language in particular is a lifelong journey and once people can get past that hurdle, I suppose it’ll be a totally more enriching experience for themselves and also to acknowledge that it’s more than just to do with school.”

With Seachtain na Gaeilge starting today, Ms Kavanagh advised people struggling with the language to use online Irish dictionaries.

“My biggest tip would be not to treat Irish language speakers as your teachers. We will get more satisfaction and more of a learning experience if you do some of the research yourself.

“There are really powerful Irish language dictionaries online and these are well-run, up-to-date dictionaries with new terminology. You will learn more if you go that little extra mile.”

Ms Kavanagh has an eBook, DIY Gaeilge, which offers 150 Irish language resources.