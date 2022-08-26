Irish vet casts doubt on research theory that dogs' eyes can tear up with happiness when their owners return

AN Irish vet has cast doubt on a new research theory that dogs' eyes can tear up with happiness when their owners return home.

The findings - by a Japanese research team - have sparked a debate about the precise emotional links between dogs and their owners.

Tipperary vet, Mairead Leahy, warned that people should not 'humanise' dogs and seek traits with their beloved pets that are not actually there.

Ms Leahy, who works with Arra Vets in Tipperary Town, said there is also a debate over whether the tearing up of dogs' eyes is due to adrenaline rather than oxytocin which the researchers had focused on.

The key is whether dogs get an emotional trigger when their owners return home and generate oxytocin, the happiness-love chemical, or they get excited and agitated by the return and a prospect of a hug, walk or even food, generating adrenalin instead.

“I think we can humanise. I don’t think they experience emotions like that, like we do. They are very black and white," she told TippFM.

"They are not at home thinking: 'Oh, I’m going to pee in her room because she’s gone away.' I do not believe that (kind of emotional link) myself.

"Now, there is ‘jealousy’ between dogs but I wouldn’t describe it as jealousy. They are both fighting for the same source - they both want your love, they want your food."

Ms Leahy said the world is far more black-and-white for dogs - compared to nuanced shades of grey for humans.

“I do not think they plot and plan. We would let dogs go home here an awful lot - we would see the waggy bum and the pure happiness but I haven’t experienced that.”

Ms Leahy said there was a natural tendency by people to 'humanise' their pets, particularly beloved dogs.

In many cases, specific behaviour by an intelligent pet dog such as tail wagging, licking, whining and standing by a door is aimed at eliciting a specific learned outcome including a walk, food or a treat.

The Japanese research was conducted by Takefumi Kikusui, a professor at the Laboratory of Human-Animal Interaction and Reciprocity at Azabu University.

He wanted to investigate dog tears after watching one of his standard poodles when she had a litter of puppies six years ago.

Prof Kikusi noticed that the mother dog's eyes got teary as she nursed her puppies.

"We found that dogs shed tears associated with positive emotions," Prof Kikusui said.

The research findings were published in the prestigious journal, 'Current Biology.'

The Japanese team said they believed it was oxytocin or the happiness-love chemical that was responsible.