Irish Travellers face ‘some of the worst discrimination in Europe’ says President Michael D Higgins

President Michael D Higgins has said research shows that Irish Travellers face some of the worst discrimination in Europe.

President Higgins made the comments in a special letter which he has written in support of members of the Irish Traveller Community as part of Traveller Pride Week which is currently ongoing.

The theme of this year’s pride festival is ‘stronger together’ which organisers say aims to celebrate how Irish Travellers have held firm as a community and supported each other throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

In his letter to the organisers and the wider community, President Higgins said this year’s theme, “reflects the profound spirit of solidarity that exists amongst our Traveller community.”

He said: " Despite the considerable progress made in recent years, it must remain a grave concern that Travellers in Ireland continue to face discrimination and exclusion on a daily basis. Indeed, recent European research has discovered that Irish Travellers face some of the worst discrimination in Europe.”

President Higgins said this research is extremely worrying and serves a clear reminder of the many challenges which are faced by Irish Travellers.

He continued by thanking members of the Traveller community for their role in Irish society.

“I thank you for your continued resolve to participate in that society – bravely combatting the hurtful discrimination and rejection which is so often your experience. "By working together, you have already achieved so much.

"As a society we can learn a great deal from your inspiring spirit of solidarity, a spirit that reminds us of the shared sense of humanity that must define any truly democratic nation,” he added.

Dublin based Senator Eileen Ní Fhloinn, a member of the Traveller community, has supported the President’s message on Twitter writing, “A welcome message from the President of Ireland for #TravellerPrideWeek.”