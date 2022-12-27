Irish tourism back to 70pc pre-pandemic levels but sector group warns of ‘economic headwinds’

The Irish tourism sector saw a strong rebound following the end of most Covid-19 restrictions earlier this year, with seven million international tourists travelling into the country across 2022.

The Irish Tourism Industry Confederation (ITIC) has released its end of year data, and it said the sector saw a 73pc recovery when compared to the pre-pandemic peak of 2019.

Of the seven million travellers this year, ITIC estimate that 2.6 million came from Mainland Europe, down 28pc on 2019, 2.4 million came from Britain (-30pc), 1.5 million came from North America (-22pc) while 0.46 million came from long haul markets (-32pc).

The tourism body said with travel restrictions easing since March, the speed and strength of the recovery in travel to Ireland has “exceeded expectations and the surge in demand surpassed most industry projections”.

Going forward, ITIC “welcomed the growth in air access” into the Ireland but also expressed “significant concern” that continued recovery would be threatened by “soaring cost inflation, the energy crisis, and the impact of Government contracts with tourism accommodation suppliers”.

It said estimates for next year range from a “dip on this year’s performance to single digit growth”.

The ITIC estimates that a full tourism recovery to 2019 levels is not likely to be achieved until 2026, citing “economic headwinds globally, allied to cost inflation and supply constraints at home”.

Elaina Fitzgerald Kane, Chairperson of ITIC, said: “2022 has thankfully been a stronger year than anticipated with pent-up demand, deferred bookings and accumulated savings all boosting business this year. It is vital that the sector returns to sustainable growth”.

“We obviously hope that we can continue momentum and recovery into next year but Government must enable tourism success by extending the 9pc Vat rate and reducing supply bottlenecks”.

The ITIC has also expressed concern about accommodation constraints due to the refugee crisis.

ITIC Chief Executive, Eoghan O’Mara Walsh, said tourism accommodation supply would be “severely restricted” next year and it will impact the broader tourism economy’s recovery.

“We now estimate that at least 28pc of all tourism beds in regional Ireland are not available to the tourism economy due to Government contracts. "While hotels and guesthouses are part of the solution to accommodate refugees, they cannot be the only solution. If this level of tourism accommodation stock is not available next year for international visitors it could cost the broader tourism industry up to €1bn in lost earnings,” he said.

The ITIC said other businesses such as shops, attractions, pubs, restaurants and cultural experiences will be hit particularly hard, with Fáilte Ireland data showing that for every €1 a tourist spends on accommodation, €2.50 is spent on ancillary tourism services.

The ITIC has called for a “balanced two-year humanitarian plan” from Government on how refugees and asylum seekers are to be accommodated including the use of “vacant buildings, state institutions, unused dwellings and modular housing as well as tourism accommodation stock”.

“If there are no tourism beds in tourism towns next summer there will be no tourism activity and that will have a very negative impact on local economies,” Mr O’Mara Walsh added.