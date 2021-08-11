IRELAND’s sky will be lit up with fireballs as a meteor shower peaks at a time without bright moonlight to obscure it.

In what is being hailed as a very special week for sky watchers, the Perseid Meteor Shower will peak tonight and tomorrow night as dusk falls.

"People should expect to see 20 times more meteors than a normal night, that's one or two per minute and many of them will be bright fireballs," said David Moore, editor of Astronomy Ireland magazine.

The best meteor shower of the year, the Perseids will reach its peak activity on just these two nights this year.

Meteors will be visible all night from dusk until dawn, with 20 times more shooting stars than during a normal night.

And Astronomy Ireland is asking everyone in Ireland to help count the Perseids this year.

"This has real scientific value as we only know how these meteor showers develop by members of the public counting them while they view the beautiful spectacle of nature that is a meteor shower," said Mr Moore.

"You do not need any telescopes or binoculars, just normal human eyesight, oh, and a clear sky, but a few clouds won't spoil the view especially as you have all the hours of darkness to see them and this shower is known for producing some brilliant fireballs.

“I remember seeing one that lit up the whole countryside like daylight for a few seconds," he said.

Read More

Details are on the society's website astronomy.ie. All participants need to do is to count how many meteors they see every 15 minutes and send it to the address on the website.

“You can see Perseids anywhere in the sky so just fill your vision with as much sky as possible and enjoy the natural celestial fireworks display.

“A sun lounger or reclining chair will make you comfortable, or even a blanket on the ground.”

Meteors are caused by small particles, typically the size of a grain of sand, burning up high in the Earth's atmosphere. The particles come from comets, which are basically giant dirty snowballs of ices and dust a few kilometres in size.

The comet that causes the Perseds is the Comet Swift-Tuttle which orbits the Sun every 130 years.

It last came close to the Sun in 1992 and its previous passes have spread dust all around its long elliptical, cigar-shaped orbit so that when the Earth comes near the orbit of the comet, we plough through the thickest dust it has left behind.