Irish shoppers now make up 60pc of Penneys’ global fake tan sales

Penneys enjoyed a boost in sales as consumers look to combat inflationary pressures. Photo: Letizia Le Fur/Getty

Sun-starved Irish shoppers now account for more than 60pc of global sales of fake tan by Penneys.

With our often grey skies making our penchant for tanned limbs a bit tricky, it’s hardly surprising Irish shoppers account for the vast bulk of the retailer’s fake tan sales, out-buying shoppers across Europe and as far away as the US.

Penneys has recorded a boost in sales as Irish consumers look to combat inflationary pressures.

Among the areas experiencing sales growth are beauty, where alongside fake tan, sales of lipstick rose by 41pc.

Meanwhile, demand for its beauty bar treatments is up 15pc.

Damien O’Neill, Penneys’ head of Ireland and Northern Ireland, said: “We’ve got beauty bars in a selection of our stores in Ireland.

“Customers are treating themselves, getting the nails and eyebrows done at a reasonable price.”

Shoppers have flocked to Penneys since Covid-19 lockdown restrictions were lifted and more recently as inflation started to bite.

According to a new report published by the retailer, sales of items such as socks, underwear and t-shirts, are up 12pc year-on-year as customers hunt for cheaper alternatives.

A survey of 1,200 adults conducted by Amárach Research for the report also revealed that 95pc of respondents were engaging in other money-saving tricks, with 81pc opting to wear warmer clothes at home to avoid turning on the heating.

This was reflected in sales figures from Penneys, with purchases of hooded blankets up 96pc year-on-year. Thermal underwear sales rose by 55pc, while fleece-lined leggings were a top seller, up 160pc.

“Over the last number of months, we have seen new customers coming into our stores,” Mr O’Neill told the Irish Independent.

Consumers are now planning ahead before they go shopping in person.

“We’ve seen a phenomenal increase in the number of times that people are visiting the website and using the stock checker that launched at the end of January,” Mr O’Neill said.

“Traffic to it has increased seven times from the old website.”

A third of those surveyed will travel abroad in the next few months. Holiday planning has now started earlier as consumers spread out their spending, with sales of luggage up 146pc year-on-year.

Penneys will open a new outlet in Bray in the coming months, and a larger store in Dundrum Town Centre.

Meanwhile, in February, Penneys owner, Associated British Foods, said that profits for its current financial year, which ends in September, would be in line with the previous year as sales volumes and footfall rose.

Previously, it had warned profits may decline due to significant inflation.