Irish rugby team’s Grand Slam win a fantastic achievement – Varadkar

The Six Nations win culminates a three-day St Patrick’s Day trip in the US capital for the Irish Premier.

The Taoiseach congratulated the team and their staff after watching the match from an Irish bar in Washington DC, a day after St Patrick’s Day celebrations.

“A fantastic achievement. Wishing them all the very best for their World Cup preparations,” he said.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Six Nations win culminates a three-day St Patrick’s Day trip to the US capital during which Mr Varadkar met with US President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

During a series of speeches and bilateral meetings, the Taoiseach thanked the US for its support on Brexit and the Good Friday Agreement, as Mr Biden hailed the Windsor Framework as a “vital, vital step”.