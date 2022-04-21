Irish Red Cross unable to contact 36pc of families who pledged their homes to accommodate refugees

The Irish Red Cross has not been able to contact 36pc of people who originally pledged their homes to accommodate Ukrainian refugees.

The general secretary Liam O’Dwyer said there was a total of over 24,000 pledges.

“Some people through an error, there’s duplicates in the system which would be about 671 and then between people who haven’t been contactable, and that’s quite a large percentage of people who haven’t been contactable, it’s about 36pc,” he said.

“That means that we have been ringing a number of times to try to contact, firstly to check the details of the pledge and then to arrange to see if they’re ready to go and to accept a refugee. We try to ring three times, we’ve also tried on Saturdays in case people are at work and sometimes that just doesn’t work out.”

The Irish Red Cross is now sending emails to people who are not contactable by phone.

“We’ve sent emails to a significant number of people, and we got so far 9,000 back, these were largely both uncontactable and people whom we hadn’t contacted yet. So, we’re in a position now to follow up on some of those,” he told RTÉ’s Drivetime.

Mr O’Dwyer said to date, the details of 2,400 pledged vacant properties have now been handed over to the Department of Integration, which handles refugee accommodation.

It is understood that up to up 50pc of accommodation pledges which the Irish Red Cross received have not materialised.

A number of pledges have also been withdrawn by families who changed their mind or felt they would not be able to afford increased utility bills as a result.

Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath told a press conference last week that “the Government will match the generosity of the Irish people in welcoming Ukrainian refugees”.

However, he admitted at the weekend that discussions had yet to get under way about framing such a scheme.

Mr O’Dwyer said offering accommodation in your home “should not come as a cost” to any host.

“The offer that we ask is a voluntary offer from people but any of refugees going in would also be made aware that they would have to make a contribution in relation to utility bills or food bills, that’s part of the pledged system that’s there,” he said.

Garda vetting of those shared properties, where children are involved, started yesterday.

Mr O’Dwyer added: “We’re now moving onto garda vetting people because for a much larger group of people that is for the shared accommodation, and we have started that process.”