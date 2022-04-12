Irish Red Cross said those who pledged accommodation will be contacted by next week

A Ukrainian refugee child looks out through a window labelled 'emergency exit' in Ukrainian, on a train from Odesa, after fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at Przemysl Glowny train station in Przemysl, Poland, April 9, 2022. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

The Irish Red Cross has confirmed that it will contact all the householders who have pledged accommodation to Ukrainian refugees by next week.

Head of Fundraising at the Irish Red Cross Charlie Lamson said the charity has not been able to “get through” to approximately 3,000 people.

Over 23,000 accommodation pledges have been made so far. However, some people have reported not being contacted despite registering their properties weeks ago.

Mr Lamson said there has been an exceptional response from the Irish public and the scale of the response has presented challenges.

“In the past we would have dealt with, you know, in the order of a few 100 pledges for support following crises in Syria and Afghanistan,” he told RTÉ’s Today with Claire Byrne programme.

“We’re at 23,000, 24,000 pledges. So, there has been a huge and rapid adjustment.”

Mr Lamson said the charity has “reached-out” to 5,700 vacant property owners, as well as over 7,000 people who made an offer of shared accommodation.

He admitted that there has been a few “wrinkles along the way”, given the “complexity” of the process.

Despite the challenges, Mr Lamson said the charity is “confident” in its process and added that it has “matured” since it began.

“This is a fluid, challenging situation. So, we are certainly working to get to as many people as we can as quickly as possible,” he said.

“I think at this point we've got the resources that we need. I strongly feel that way and again it took a bit of time to put this together but in terms of getting out to each of those sites and to get people out to those, we are working through that.

“With the collaborations that we have, the processes are in place.”

Mr Lamson said once the calls to all those who have pledged accommodation are completed, site visits will then begin – with a view to then pairing appropriate properties with Ukrainian families.

Meanwhile, Mr Lamson confirmed that over €30 million has been raised through the Irish Red Cross Ukraine appeal since it was launched.

He said most of the money is going to the Ukraine Red Cross to support the work its teams are doing “under unbelievably difficult situations”.

The funds are also providing support to the 4.2 million Ukrainian people who have fled to neighbouring countries on the continent.

While, the Irish Red Cross is using the money raised for food, shelter, clothing and medical treatment.