Irish Red Cross appeals to public to offer accommodation to people fleeing Ukraine

Ukrainian children who have fled with their mothers from the Russian invasion wait for their transfer at a temporary camp in Przemysl, Poland. Photo: Reuters/Kai Pfaffenbach

A young boy sleeps on his mother's suitcase after crossing from Ukraine to Poland Photo: Mark Condren

The Irish Red Cross has appealed for pledges from the public to provide accommodation for people fleeing Ukraine.

The charity said it is in discussions with the Irish Refugee Protection Programme (IRPP) regarding the accommodation of refugees from Ukraine.

“Given our experience with migration programmes into Ireland, we will be using our Register of Pledges where we seek from the public spare rooms and vacant properties so we can help Ukrainian refugees live in our communities,” a charity spokesperson said.

So far 180 pledges have already been registered with the charity from Irish homeowners expressing their interest to help.

The Irish Red Cross crisis appeal has received €6m in donations from the Irish public this week.

The Department of Equality, Integration and Disability has funded various organisations across the country including the Irish Red Cross to enable communities to come together and sponsor a family.

It requires having in place a strong committee, completing a training programme, providing funding and access to a property.

Once the conditions are met the refugee family is welcomed into the community. The Irish Red Cross has five groups already in operation with refugees from countries such as Syria and Afghanistan.

The Irish Red Cross secretary general said the charity has been welcoming refugees to Ireland for more than 50 years.

Liam O’Dwyer said: “In 2015 during the height of the Syrian conflict the Government agreed to take in 4,000 Syrian refugees and on arrival gave them protection status and we were privileged to lend assistance here along with the UNHCR.

“Part of our brief here was to build a relationship with a specific group of refugees, learning what their needs and plans were and working to match them with pledged and private rented accommodation throughout Ireland.

“Typically, with this humanitarian work the Irish Red Cross case workers connect refugees with the hosting families and keep in touch to ensure their education or work plans develop properly.

“At the end of the pledge the case workers helped the refugee access either private rented accommodation or a social house. Our programme is currently working with and accommodating refugees from Afghanistan and are currently preparing for refugees due to arrive from Lebanon.

“Our strong record and experience accommodating and supporting the integration of refugees in communities around Ireland along with the recognition of the Red Cross symbol really gives them confidence in us.”

If you are in apposition to offer support, in the form of accommodation for Ukrainian refugees, see: https://registerofpledges.redcross.ie/

It comes as Galway TD Ciaran Cannon has called for the creation of a registration portal for Irish people who want to open their homes to Ukrainian refugees.

Last year the Fine Gael TD welcomed Afghan refugees into his home, and he said has been “inundated with expressions of interest” from families across the country looking to shelter Ukrainian people fleeing “Putin’s terror”.

“I’m urging Government to establish a registration portal and in the shortest possible timeframe, so that we can manage this opportunity in an effective manner and allow people to be part of a powerful national effort,” he said.

“I know that the Red Cross is already doing good work in this area, but they need support, and our Government needs to step up here and provide it. The portal can immediately serve the needs of Ukrainians as they make their way to Ireland.”

“In Ireland we have a deep understanding of what that means, of the trauma and fear associated with being uprooted from your home and family. That’s why so many Irish families are ready to open their hearts and their homes to those fleeing Ukraine, and it’s vital that we offer them an opportunity to register their interest in a very straightforward and seamless manner.”





