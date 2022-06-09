Irish Rail warns of ‘significant surge’ in incidents at level crossings this year

Irish Rail has highlighted a “significant surge” in incidents at level crossings across the country and urged road users to be vigilant when crossing railway lines.

There have been 54 incidents at level crossings so far this year - up from 31 for the same period last year.

Irish Rail said some of these incidents have been “particularly worrying” and have been widely shared on social media.

The majority have taken place in Dublin, including at Lansdowne Road, Serpentine Avenue, Sandymount Avenue, Sutton, Bray, Merrion Gates, Baldoyle Road, Coolmine, Cosh (between Sutton and Howth), Sydney Parade, while and Banteer in Cork is also on the list.

There are 909 level crossings on the Iarnród Éireann network, a number which has reduced from over 2,000 since the turn of the century.

These are a combination of automated CCTV crossings, manned crossing and unmanned user operated accommodation crossings, including on farmlands.

The chief executive officer of Iarnród Éireann said the number of incidents at level crossings is still “too high”.

“In recent months, we have had a number of very worrying collisions at level crossings and we would appeal to all road users to obey the rules of the roads at level crossings. They are for everyone’s safety,” he said.

The chief executive officer of the Road Safety Authority said if you take risks at level crossings you are “gambling with your life”.

Sam Waide said: "The purpose of an awareness day for safety at level crossings is to make all road users aware of the real dangers posed due to carelessness at railway level crossings, especially when using unattended Railway Level Crossings.”

“There really is no room for complacency when it comes to level crossings, because if you take risks at level crossings you are gambling with your life and potentially others.”

As part of the network wide Level crossing elimination programme, Iarnród Éireann is working to eliminate as many level crossings as practicable.

The company has closed 69 level crossings between 2014 and 2022.