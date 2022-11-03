Irish Rail passengers experiencing ‘significant’ delays following medical emergency on the Dart

Irish Rail have warned commuters to expect significant delays following a medical emergency on the Dart.

In a post online this evening, the railway service warned passengers that the 4.05pm Dart to Greystones/Howth was delayed Killester as a passenger was awaiting an ambulance.

“[The] 16.04 Greystones/Howth is currently delayed at Killester, awaiting an ambulance. Delays are expected to northbound services through Killester as a result,” the post said.

The railway service issued an update after 6pm and said it was still awaiting an ambulance.

“Awaiting ambulance. Northbound and southbound services are operating up to +40mins delayed as a result of 16.04 Greystones/Howth delayed at Killester, combined with congestion caused as a result. Update to follow,” it said.

In a further update it said the 4.05pm service to Greystones/Howth was returning to Connolly with an ill passenger and station staff on board.

“The ambulance is enroute to Connolly. Services have resumed, with significant suburban delays expected,” it said.

The latest update before 7pm this evening said passengers can expect delays of up to 50 minutes.