Irish Rail catering service to return on Dublin-Cork line from April

Irish Rail has confirmed that the catering service will return on the Dublin to Cork line from April.

The on board trolley service was withdrawn three years ago due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Irish Rail said the Dublin to Cork line, which also serves Portlaoise, Portarlington, Thurles, Limerick Junction and Mallow, will be the first to have sales of food and drinks return, while work is continuing to bring the service back to other major national routes.

Carriage Food Services, which is a sister company of CCSL (N.), who currently also provide catering services on board the Dublin to Belfast Enterprise service under a separate contract, has been awarded the trolley service for the Cork to Dublin line.

Irish Rail said it will begin on selected routes from early April, “building to all Cork-Dublin services within weeks”.

"With Cork to Dublin also serving the vast majority of customers travelling to and from Kerry (changing at Mallow) and Limerick (changing at Limerick Junction), 50pc of Intercity customers will have on-board catering available, including Dublin-Belfast Enterprise,” a spokesperson for Irish Rail said.

Meanwhile Irish Rail is also seeking expressions of interest from other catering companies to operate trolley services “across the Intercity network”.

Vending machines have been installed on selected trains on a pilot basis and Irish Rail said if the trial is successful and progressed further, “vending machines would be intended to be complementary to on board trolley services”.

The organisation said work also underway to identify further opportunities to enhance station retail and catering facilities.

“We have been as keen as our customers to see on-board catering resume, and are delighted to be in a position to do so with this interim provision.”