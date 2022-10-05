Irish protection system is in crisis, warns Refugee Council

A view of tent accommodations which have been set up at the Gormanstown Army Camp in Co Meath. Picture date: Friday July 15, 2022.

The Irish Refugee Council (IRC) has warned of “grievous risks” to women and children seeking refuge and international protection in Ireland in recent months.

In a report released today, the Council said the Irish Protection System is in “crisis” and that the situation is “extremely serious and unprecedented”.

It also warned of the “deteriorating” standard of accommodation in the past six months with people forced to sleep on floors and chairs in some transit centres.

Chief executive officer Nick Henderson said there are approximately 15,000 people in all different types of asylum accommodation across the country.

He said there are currently 8,500 people living in emergency accommodation compared with 6,500 people in direct provision.

The IRC said it is “extremely concerned” about the welfare of vulnerable groups who are accommodated in centres that are “unfit for purpose”.

It said these reports include “child protection issues and serious allegations targeting vulnerable residents”.

“We don’t say this lightly and where our concerns lie in particular is overcrowding. Citywest for example itself has 370 beds and 18 showers but there are 735 people living there,” Mr Henderson said.

“That in itself is generating considerable concerns, we have concerns around the situation of children. We’ve received reports of children sharing living space and in one location, actual wider sleeping space with family members who aren’t adults.

“This has resulted in parents trying to make makeshift shelters for their family space including sheets for example.”

Mr Henderson said the Council is most concerned about emergency style accommodation.

He said the council has “real concerns” about “so-called transit hotels” where large numbers of people are accommodated together.

Figures released on Monday by the Central Statistics Office show that there are over 54,000 Ukrainian refugees in Ireland.

“Where we have most concerns is what is described as emergency style accommodation so that can be anything from hotels that have been in use for a number of years through to B&Bs,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“But also, where we have particular concerns is those larger so-called transit hotels for example Citywest and Red Crow.

“We have real concerns around the deteriorating type of accommodation that’s provided, everything from direct provision through to those hotels, through to transit centres, through to tents, which are still be used by the State.”

Mr Henderson said this is a “crisis” but that it can be managed by implementing certain measures.

The IRC said a "whole-of-government” approach to the crisis is “critical” and that a refugee response director should be appointed to communicate and oversee logistics.

“We’re recommending the appointment of an inspector to ensure that standards particularly around child protection, around health and safety, is appointed to inspect those transit and emergency centres,” he said.

"We urge the Government to take a proactive and cooperative approach by upgrading and fully resourcing relevant public services, governmental departments and supporting agencies to ensure that we can meet the increased need.

“By implementing the actions recommended here, Government can begin to move forward on their commitment to end Direct Provision, while increasing the States’ capacity to address emergency responses as they arise."