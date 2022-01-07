Irish Prison Service suspends physical visits for two weeks

The Irish Prison Service has announced that all physical family visits will be suspended for two weeks.

All visits between Monday, January 10 and Monday, January 24 will be cancelled.

Prisoners will continue to have access to video visits and will be entitled to receive one family video visit per week.

A spokesperson for the Prison said this decision is based on the surge of Covid-19 cases in the community.

“The Irish Prison Service is aware of the importance of visits to prisoners and their families, however, due to the widespread community transmission of Covid 19 and in line with the Prison Rules 2007 (S.I. 250 - Prison (Amendment) Rules 2020 - Rule 36A) which allows for the suspension of entitlement to visits, the Irish Prison Service will be suspending all physical family visits to prisons for a period of 14 days from Monday 10th January.

“Any person who has at this stage has booked a visit should note that they will not be facilitated with access to the prison and no further bookings will be available at this time,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that this restriction will be reviewed before the 14-day suspension period is up, with any extension or removal of those restrictions being based on infection control advice at the time.

Professional visits by legal advisors will, where possible, be conducted virtually but a physical visit may be facilitated.

Physical visits requested on compassionate grounds by family members will be considered on a case-by-case basis but will only be granted in exceptional circumstances.