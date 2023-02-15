Irish photojournalist Clodagh Kilcoyne's photos from Ukraine

A doctor from the Ukrainian Army attends to a wounded serviceman at a field medical clinic. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

General view of the site where an apartment block was heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Dnipro, Ukraine January 18, 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Ukrainian soldiers sit atop a self-propelled cannon on the battlefield. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Ukrainian soldiers share a toast to celebrate New Years Eve, in a military rest house, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in region of Donetsk, Ukraine, December 31, 2022. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Ukrainian soldiers watch President Volodymyr Zelensky’s New Year’s Eve address to the nation. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Ukrainian members of the military fire an anti-aircraft weapon, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in the frontline city of Bakhmut, Ukraine, January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Clodagh Kilcoyne’s photo of Kateryna Zelenska being pulled out of the rubble in Dnipro, which appeared on the front page of The New York Times. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Emergency personnel evacuate a woman at the site where an apartment block was heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Dnipro, Ukraine January 15, 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Emergency personnel work at the site where an apartment block was heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Dnipro, Ukraine January 15, 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

An apartment block destroyed by a Russian missile strike. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

