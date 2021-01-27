Irish people going on foreign holidays must stop, Micheál Martin insists

Irish people going on foreign holidays must stop, the Taoiseach has insisted.

The warning came as Micheál Martin acknowledged the “very sad” figure of 3,000 deaths from Covid-19 being exceeded in the Republic of Ireland.

He promised the Government would adopt “no half measures” in the fight against the virus.

“It will be a prolonged suppression of the virus,” he said.

But Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said it was “astonishing” the Government had not adopted universal quarantine for anyone arriving onto the island of Ireland.

“I think people were very shocked by the footage on the television last night of people returning home from places like Lanzarote,” she said.

“It is clearly non-essential travel, and yet your proposal places all hope on people’s discretion to self-isolate.”

Read More

She said representatives of An Garda Síochána were now saying that the Government had failed to consult with them.

“They are in disbelief at what you have announced. So this half-measure plan isn't going to work,” she said.

The Taoiseach said the numbers of people coming into the country had collapsed in recent times.

“The Government view is very clear, that people should not travel.”

He nonetheless said that “a significant number of people” were now travelling home from holidays that may have been booked over the Christmas period.

“That needs to stop,” Mr Martin said. “Very clearly, anyone who travels abroad like that (unnecessarily) is in breach of Level 5 restrictions, and that carries with it penalties.”

There would be consequences for such travellers in future, he said, because there would be an increase in the fine for exceeding the 5km travel limit from €100 to €500.

Catherine Murphy of the Social Democrats said the footage showed students among those travelling home from holidays, which she found hard to comprehend. The virus variants had not arrived in on a south-easterly wind, she said, but on a boat or a plane.

Ms McDonald said people had looked to Government last night to deliver a clear and concrete plan of action.

“But what we got instead is a Government that is clearly at sixes and sevens, with no idea of how to proceed beyond March 5.

“The biggest mess from your announcement yesterday is undoubtedly your proposal on international travel because what you announced not alone goes against public health advice, it goes against common sense,” she argued.

“It's not a system of mandatory quarantine. It is in fact one of voluntary self-isolation. And you propose to send people back to homes and other accommodation with other people – people who may be going out to work, people who will go into our shops and stores, and therefore risk the spreading of this virus.

“That to me is absolutely crazy.”

She said the Government’s new approach was going to take weeks, if not months, to implement, and it would still leave Irish people exposed.

“The right measure is for a system of complete universal mandatory hotel quarantine for travellers into our island. That's the only thing that stands a chance of helping us to achieve the maximum suppression of this virus.”

She said there had to be an all-Ireland approach that ensured no airport and no port on the island was left without the protection needed to stop the importation of this virus.

The Taoiseach pointed out in response, however, that Sinn Féin was in Government in Northern Ireland and had not been able to deliver on what it was now calling for. He reminded Ms McDonald that she had called last September for all pubs to be opened.

He said he had spoken to the First Minister and Deputy First Minister on a number of occasions about alignment.

Mr Martin emphasised however: “I want to make it very clear that there would be no half measures from me as Taoiseach, or from Government, in ensuring a prolonged suppression of this virus.

“We will do whatever it takes to keep the numbers down. And we are achieving that. And the Irish people are achieving that. The new case numbers are falling very steeply as we speak.

“Critically, the adherence of the Irish people to those guidelines is resulting in a steep decline in numbers.”

There has been too much special pleading for various sectors on Covid, the Taoiseach has told the Dáil.

He added: “I don’t want anyone coming to me after March 5”, making cases for exception to the rules or vaccine priorities.

Read More





Read More

Online Editors