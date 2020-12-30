| -0.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Irish people are leading the way in global battle against Covid-19

From Mike Ryan at the WHO through to key players in vaccine development, our doctors have been to the fore

Mike Ryan has become the unrelenting conscience of the world's fight-back against the virus Expand

Close

Mike Ryan has become the unrelenting conscience of the world's fight-back against the virus

Mike Ryan has become the unrelenting conscience of the world's fight-back against the virus

Mike Ryan has become the unrelenting conscience of the world's fight-back against the virus

Ralph Riegel Twitter Email

FOR a small country in global terms, Ireland has punched far above its weight in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

From the World Health Organisation (WHO) to the European Medicines Agency and from the Oxford University vaccine development to the world's first non-trial vaccine recipient, Irish doctors, researchers and ordinary workers have played a leading role in helping the world defeat the greatest health challenge since the 1918 flu pandemic.

Such has been the role played by Irish experts in the global response to the virus that both Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar have specifically singled them out for tribute.

Privacy