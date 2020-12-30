Irish people are leading the way in global battle against Covid-19

FOR a small country in global terms, Ireland has punched far above its weight in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

From the World Health Organisation (WHO) to the European Medicines Agency and from the Oxford University vaccine development to the world's first non-trial vaccine recipient, Irish doctors, researchers and ordinary workers have played a leading role in helping the world defeat the greatest health challenge since the 1918 flu pandemic.

Such has been the role played by Irish experts in the global response to the virus that both Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar have specifically singled them out for tribute.

None more so that Dr Mike Ryan of the WHO.

Born in Sligo and a graduate of NUI Galway and University College Dublin, he has become the unrelenting conscience of the world's fight-back against the virus – and a prominent voice to ensure poorer countries are not left behind in the pandemic.

His appeals reflect a lifetime of dedication to global development.

Read More

Dr Ryan volunteered to help train Iraqi doctors in 1990 and suffered serious injuries when the vehicle in which he was a passenger was run off the road by a military convoy in the aftermath of the first Gulf War.

His back injuries meant he was unable to pursue his career as a trauma surgeon.

In 1996 he joined the WHO and worked on Ebola and other major disease outbreaks. His work brought him to Uganda, Congo, Liberia, Sierra Leone and Afghanistan – often at great personal risk. He was also one of the key officials in the response to the Sars crisis over a decade ago.

His profile in developmental work was such that he was personally asked by Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates to assist with his third world vaccination programme.

Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, Dr Ryan has championed agreed strategies to control the spread of the virus – and global co-operation with vaccination development.

The Taoiseach specifically quoted Dr Ryan in respect of the reopening of Irish schools and the importance of the contact tracing system.

Dr Ryan repeatedly stressed that all health workers across the globe deserve the same treatment and respect.

His outspoken calls for global co-operation have even made him the target of some far right commentators in the US.

"When we start distributing the vaccine and say health workers are the priority, do we mean all health workers?" he asked.

"We have some questions to ask ourselves over the holiday period (about global fairness)."

"And when we say older and more vulnerable people are the priority, do we mean older and more vulnerable people in developed countries or older and more vulnerable people everywhere?"

Irish officials have also been to the fore in vaccine development.

In Oxford University, the vaccine development team with AstraZeneca included two respected Irish researchers – Prof Teresa Lambe and Prof Adrian HIll.

Oxford's vaccine trial has been run by the prestigious Jenner Institute and Oxford Vaccine Group – and it is likely to prove one of the world's major weapons against the virus thanks to its 90pc efficacy rate and the fact it does not require the demanding low temperature storage controls of other jabs.

Prof Lambe is a graduate of University College Dublin (UCD).

Prof Hill is a graduate of Trinity College Dublin (TCD) and is currently the Director of the Jenner Institute and a Fellow of the Academy of Medical Sciences.

His wife, Prof Sunetra Gupta, is one of the world's leading experts on infectious diseases.

Prof Lambe stressed that vaccine development teams only took monetary risks to speed up the development process – with full safety checks at every stage of the process.

"What we did was we designed the vaccine and we started to try and get funds to allow us to make the GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) batch straight away, so the risk has been monetary and that's why we've been able to go so far, so fast," she said.

By September, Oxford AstraZeneca hopes to have up to three billion doses of the vaccine available.

Prof Hill told RTÉ 10 countries will be manufacturing the vaccine for production with one India-based facility having already made 100 million doses.

By early January, the same plant hopes to have 200 million doses produced.

Irish experts have also been to the fore with Europe's pandemic response.

TCD graduate Dr Emer Cooke became executive director of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in November – taking over Europe's foremost medicines body at the peak of a pandemic and with multiple coronavirus vaccines about to be rolled out.

She became not only the first Irish person to head the EMA in its 25-year history, but also the first female executive director.

The Dublin pharmacist boasts more than 30 years of senior regulatory experience ranging from the European Commission's pharmaceutical unit to serving as WHO director for all medical product-related regulatory activities.

Dr Cooke acknowledged she assumed her EMA role "amid a public health crisis of unprecedented scale”.

But she vowed that the EMA would lead the fight-back against the virus.

“My number one priority will be to drive forward EMA’s response to the pandemic and the work already ongoing to support the development and approval of safe and effective Covid-19 vaccines and treatments,” she said.

It was perhaps fitting that the first person in the world to receive a non-trials related vaccination was Irish: Margaret Keenan (90) from Fermanagh.

The Enniskillen-born grandmother – who lives in Coventry – received the Pfizer BioNTech jab on December 8 and made headlines worldwide.

“Hopefully it will help other people come along and do what I did, and try and do the best to get rid of this terrible thing,” she said.