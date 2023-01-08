Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation says hospital overcrowding is a ‘national crisis’

The general secretary of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has said consultation with members on the possibility of industrial action will begin this week.

Phil Ní Sheaghdha said nurses and midwives will be consulted on a campaign of industrial action over the overcrowding crisis in hospitals around the country.

The Executive Council of the INMO held an emergency meeting on Friday following record numbers of patients on trolleys in hospitals last week.

Ms Ní Sheaghdha said members of the INMO experience 11 assaults per day, which is “under reporting.”

“We have a trade dispute with the employer which is their inability to keep our members safe while they’re at work,” she told RTÉ’s This Week programme.

“We know that there is an inability to act fast enough despite all of the issues being raised in the middle of the summer this year both with the HSE and the Department, we still have the same problem which was entirely predictable.

“It’s simply not good enough to expect staff to just put up with that and they’re saying very clearly to us, it’s not their intention to put up with it.

“This will also affect the numbers of people who are working as nurses and midwives who will stay working in the Irish public health service and that’s a huge problem.”

Ms Ní Sheaghdha said it is “not acceptable” that the health service is overwhelmed every winter. She said major overcrowding results in “unnecessary death” for patients.

She said consultation with members will begin as soon as possible.

“We’re not going to hang around, we’ll be meeting members this week, next week and the week after,” she said.

“What we can say to patients is we stand with them every day and every night of the week, our members are on duty 24/7.

“We do not accept the conditions under which we’re providing care to them, we want them to stand with us and also raise this as a national crisis.

“It is simply not acceptable that every year around this time, we have this crisis because the effects of the crisis for patients actually is that they’re dying unnecessarily, if that isn’t a stark enough issue to get all of government action, we don’t know what is.”

Ms Ní Sheaghdha said there must be legislation on safe staffing levels and long-term care.

“When you staff with nurses and midwives to a scientifically proven level, patients have better outcomes, you have shorter wait times, you save money because you don’t have as much resignation,” she said.

“All of that makes economic sense and professional good sense to ensure that patient outcomes are better, yet there’s no will to implement it.

“The problem here is there is nobody to blame because the HSE can blame the Department, the Department can blame the HSE.

“We have a system of healthcare delivery that is not owned by any one entity, we want Sláintecare and its implementation based in the Department of the Taoiseach. The HSE has to have a function which looks to decisions that can be made regionally.

“Regional health authorities must have authority, it is one of the big criticisms.”