Irish news headlines today: Five cases of variants of concern in hotel quarantine, and High Court told donations used to pay Christmas bonuses to Bóthar staff

There have been 56 cases of Covid-19 detected in people staying in mandatory hotel quarantine since the system has been introduced. This includes five people who tested positive for variants of concern. Meanwhile, a former chief executive of Bóthar created a fictitious email from a Rwandan official in order to steal €37,000, documents filed with the High Court allege.

Variants of concern found among 56 Covid-19 cases in hotel quarantine

Five people have tested positive for variants of concern among the 56 cases of Covid-19 detected in mandatory hotel quarantine. It comes as the Government rejected fresh advice from the chief medical officer to add extra European and EU countries to the mandatory hotel quarantine list.

Bóthar CEO created fake email from Rwandan official and used donations to pay staff bonuses, High Court told

A former chief executive of Bóthar, David Moloney, created a fictitious email from a Rwandan official in order to steal €37,000, documents filed with the High Court allege. And it is also alleged he fabricated fictitious projects so money from donations could be paid as Christmas bonuses to Bóthar employees.

Irishman shot dead in Burkina Faso previously survived jihadi attack

The Irish citizen killed in an attack in Burkina Faso had previously come into conflict with jihadists while working against animal poaching. Rory Young was the president and co-founder of the Chengeta Wildlife NGO, which was established to tackle poaching.

Vicky Phelan starts podcast about legal battle and ongoing cancer treatment in the US

Cervical cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan has started a new podcast with her solicitor Cian O'Carroll about her legal battle and ongoing treatment. Ms Phelan said on Twitter that she was “delighted” to launch her new podcast with Mr O’Carroll, In conversation with Vicky Phelan.

‘I cried many times’ – mother ‘in debt’ after borrowing €1,875 to pay for mandatory hotel stay

A mother of three says her family is now “in debt” after she had to borrow money to pay €1,875 for mandatory quarantine after returning from her grandfather’s funeral in Nigeria.

€2.1m lawsuit over delays to National Children's Hospital unit

Construction company Bam has issued fresh legal proceedings against the board of the National Children’s Hospital over disputed fees. The latest High Court claim relates to €2.1m in additional fees the company alleges it is owed in connection with the construction of a satellite unit in Tallaght.

Roll-out plans hit by major shortfall in deliveries of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

The vaccination roll-out has been hit with a significant shortfall in the delivery of the first batches of the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine after it was given the all-clear to be used in people aged over 50. Around 40,800 doses were due to arrive this month but this is now likely to be just over 26,000 when a second reduced delivery arrives next week.

Almost half ‘favour making it easier to repossess if a mortgage is in arrears’

Almost half of people surveyed are strongly in favour of a tougher stance being taken against mortgage holders in serious arrears – if it leads to lower mortgage interest rates.

Clubs hit back at Golf Ireland's 'members only' agenda after lifting of restrictions

Two of Ireland’s leading links courses have hit out at Golf Ireland’s decision to limit the return to golf to “members only”. Jack Chambers, Minister of State at the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, said in a written response to a Dail question last week that “the public health regulations do not draw a distinction between members and non-members in the case of golf.”

Probe into whether Conservatives paid for Boris Johnson’s flat revamp

Boris Johnson’s refurbishment of his Downing Street flat will be reviewed by the UK’s top civil servant amid suggestions the Conservative Party made an initial payment for the extensive work.

