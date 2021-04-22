Irish News headlines today: Child Rescue Ireland Alert issued in search for 14-year-old girl, foreign summer holidays could be on cards with EU travel certificate

International travel, including foreign holidays, could be on the cards later this summer, ministers have signalled. Elsewhere, on Earth Day Caroline O'Doherty looks at five important environmental challenges Ireland is facing and five steps we could all take to help protect our precious planet.

Child Rescue Ireland Alert issued in search for 14-year-old girl

Gardai have initiated a Child Rescue Ireland (CRI) Alert in their search for a missing 14-year-old girl, saying they have concerns that there is ”an immediate and serious risk to her health or welfare”.

Foreign holidays this summer?

International travel, including foreign holidays, could be on the cards later this summer, Coalition ministers have signalled. The introduction of the new EU-wide digital green certificates from June is expected to pave the way for the reintroduction of travel within the 27-member bloc.

Big sanctions for Super League plotters

Manchester United and Liverpool owners Joel Glazer and John W Henry were forced into apologies last night, as the European Super League plotters faced being hit with a triple whammy of punishments for causing the game’s worst civil war. The billionaire leaders of the Premier League’s “Big Six” teams are facing action over arguably the biggest fiasco in football history.

Rural TDs heckle Eamon Ryan over Climate Bill

Opposition parties have signalled they will seek multiple amendments to the Climate Bill as the landmark legislation had its first Dáil debate. Climate Action Minister Eamon Ryan presented the bill as symbolising a “time of action and hope” but he was heckled repeatedly by Rural Independent TDs who accused him of trying to wipe out farming, destroy rural Ireland and obscure the true cost of climate action.

How the evidence is stacking up against Gerry Hutch

The news that Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch is to face a murder charge arising from the Regency Hotel attack has come as a major surprise to many, writes Paul Williams. Here's how the evidence is stacking up against him.

Many over 70's still waiting for first vaccine dose

Around 20,000 people over 70 are still waiting for their first Covid-19 vaccine dose due to a shortfall in jabs, it emerged yesterday. This means the target to have all over-70s fully protected by mid-May will not be met and will have to be pushed out to later in the month.

Woman forced her way into home of elderly neighbour at 3am with knife, court told

A mother of six forced her way into her “terrified” 90-year-old neighbour’s home and stole from him at knifepoint as he pleaded with her to leave, believing he would be stabbed, it is alleged.

Sinn Féin TD can’t say where party stores voter info

A senior frontbench Sinn Féin TD has said he cannot say where his party is storing the personal information of millions of voters because it is an “IT related question”. Cavan-Monaghan TD Matt Carthy, 43, has refused to answer any questions about where Sinn Féin is storing the names, addresses and voting intentions of the country’s voters.

Farmers' €5bn of Irish shares equal to State bank stakes

Farming families own nearly €5bn worth of shares in the biggest Irish publicly-listed companies across all sectors, making them a lynchpin of the market alongside US fund managers, according to research by the Irish Independent. Read part 1 of our special report on who owns Irish stocks by Jon Ihle and Ellie Donnelly.

Five environmental challenges Ireland is facing

On Earth Day 2021, Caroline O'Doherty charts the five important environmental challenges Ireland is facing from emissions to tree scarcity to deteriorating water.

