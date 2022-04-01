‘Irish men are looking well at the minute’ – men’s grooming expert on how to maintain the perfect beard

An email to Gardaí from their superiors recently told them to “admit defeat” and shave off their beard if it resembles “a badly watered lawn in a heatwave”.

This comes just months after Garda Commissioner Drew Harris altered the force’s uniform policy to allow members leeway, including being allowed to grow a beard.

Members have now been told to “smarten up” in relation to facial hair and the correspondence even suggests a timeframe of two weeks to grow a beard or give up and shave it off.

Independent.ie have enlisted the help of Andrew Kozlov, co-founder of Men’s Grooming Ireland, an expert in styling the hairier half.

Andrew said the time limit being placed on gardaí to grow a beard is unfair and counterproductive as people need to grow facial hair for a month to know what they’re dealing with in the first place.

“You have to grow a beard for four weeks to decide if you need to shave it or not, so two weeks makes very little sense. Hair grows at roughly 1cm per month. After four weeks you’ll know if it’s properly growing or not and then you can understand what suits your face,” Andrew said.

The distinguished barber said there’s not very much follicly-challenged gardaí can do to speed up the growth on their faces and that subjecting gardaí to the same facial hair lengths is holding the force back in the style department.

“Some guys come to us and they have the usual grey patches or the ginger tinge but this often grows out after a while and they look much better so, again, beards need time and length.

“If it’s a man with a square jaw, he may want a thin beard but men with smaller faces often want a thicker beard and it makes them look healthier,” Andrew said.

For the male gardaí in fear of losing their beards due to the sands of time rendering them a silver fox, Andrew says the trend of dying beards is growing in Ireland. The ginger beard/black hair combo is a common trait in Irish men, but this can be helped if it will land gardaí in hot water, Andrew said.

“People are dying their beards all the time now, it has become very popular. It will fade out over time after a while so it’s not something they have to worry about.

“People are often confused about dying it as they’ve a few greys sticking out but a bit of blend dye and it’s good as new. This is a pro tip for gardaí that want a dark beard and nobody will know that you have a colour in it,” Andrew said.

The top brass of An Garda Síochána can breathe easy as Andrew says the larger, hipster-style beards that were in fashion in recent times are now waning in popularity and people are opting for strong, but styled, facial hair since lockdowns are now a thing of the past.

“Irish men are looking well at the minute, it’s all very office-friendly but stylish beards rather than the wild styles we saw being unleashed during the pandemic. When Covid finished, that long style seemed to disappear, lucky for gardaí,” Andrew said.

So, there are likely to be no ZZ Top impressionists in the force as was feared by gardaí in Kerry last year.