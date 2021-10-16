Irish man (24) found dead in a pool on the Costa del Sol in Spain

Spanish police say they are investigating the death of an Irish man who was found dead in a swimming pool in the Costa del Sol resort of Marbella.

Friends of the 24-year-old tourist found him lifeless in the water at a luxury holiday home on Friday morning after getting up following a night out.

Police and paramedics rushed to the house but there was nothing they could do to save the 24-year-old man and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The alarm was raised around 10.25am.

Emergency responders received a call saying a man had been pulled out of a swimming pool in a house in a residential area near Marbella called Nueva Andalucia.

One of his friends is said to have called for help and told officials they had managed to get their pal out of the water.

A spokesman for the Department of Foreign Affairs told independent.ie, they were aware of the case and providing consular assistance.

The house where the tragedy happened has been named as Finca la Judia on a road called Camino del Angel a short drive from the millionaire’s playground of Puerto Banus which forms part of the municipality of Marbella.

Police who are preparing a report for a local court tasked with a routine investigation into the incident could not be reached early this morning.

The dead man has not been named.

A post-mortem is expected to take place this weekend at the Institute of Forensic Medicine in Malaga.

The results will be sent straight to the court and are not normally made public in Spain.

A Spanish National Police spokesman said: “An investigation is ongoing into the death of a 24-year-old Irish national found dead in a swimming pool in Marbella yesterday morning.”

A police source said: “Everything at this stage is pointing to the death being the result of a tragic accident.

“There is no indication at this stage it could be the result of a crime.

“We are awaiting the results of the post-mortem to know more. We may not know them until Monday because of Covid protocols in place at the moment which means a delay in the examinations taking place.

“The Irishman who died was on holiday here.

“It appears he went out with friends and may have drowned after going for a dip in the pool when he got back although that is still under investigation.”

Local paper Sur said the dead man’s friends only became aware of the tragedy when they got up and spotted him in the water.

A spokesman for a regional government-run emergency response coordination centre said: “A man aged 24 died yesterday morning at the swimming pool of a house in Marbella in the province of Malaga.

“The alarm was raised at 10.25am when we were told a young man appeared to have drowned in the pool of the house in a road called Camino del Angel in the Nueva Andalucia area and companions had pulled him out of the water.

“Regional government medical services and police were immediately alerted.

“Health sources later confirmed the death of the young man without informing us about what led up to it.”