Irish Language Act should not be a cause of division in Northern Ireland says Taoiseach

Implementing the Irish Language Act should not be a “cause of division”, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said.

Mr Martin was speaking after the resignation of DUP leader Edwin Poots yesterday. He led the party for just 20 days.

The overwhelming majority of DUP politicians turned against their leader as he agreed to nominate Paul Givan as First Minister yesterday despite the UK government pledging to introduce Irish language legislation at Westminster in October if Stormont didn’t pass it.

“The Irish Language Act has been agreed on a number of occasions by a number of different parties,” Mr Martin said this afternoon at Government Buildings.

“It’s been on the agenda now for quite some time. In my view, the Irish Language Act and the implementation of the Irish Language Act should not be cause of division.

“It’s shouldn’t be the cause of an Assembly not keeping up and running of the Executive, in my view.”

Mr Martin said he does not think that the British Government made a mistake promising to legislate for the Act, given that it had been agreed on before.

The Taoiseach called for “calm heads” and that it has been a “very turbulent” 24 hours.

“It has been a very turbulent 24 hours.

“I think it’s all very important that we all work collectively on the island towards maintaining stability and calm heads staying focused to what’s important within Northern Ireland, which is a Government that can work towards fundamental pressing issues,” he said.

He said the Irish Government will work with all parties and the British Government to protect “institutions” of the Good Friday Agreement.

He added he does not think that Northern Ireland needs an election: “ In my view, it’s not what Northern Ireland requires, given that we are in the midst of the pandemic.”



