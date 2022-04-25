Irish influencer Claudine Kehoe announces birth of first child

Irish influencer Claudine Kehoe has announced the birth of her first child.

The Instagram star shared the news on social media on Sunday night and posted sweet snaps of her newborn baby girl.

"Effie Lowe Platts arrived into the world on the 21/04/22 making our lives complete @platts95,” she wrote.

"We couldn’t be anymore in love with her. The most perfect little girl."

The new mum was congratulated by a number of Irish influencers and celebs, Makeup artist Bonnie Ryan said: “Aw so gorgeous massive congratulations xxx.”

While personal trainer Maeve Madden commented: “oh my heart .. Congratulations and welcome to the world Effie.”

Ms Kehoe announced she was expecting her first child with fiancé Ryan Platts back in November with a loving video of her pregnancy journey so far.

The following month she revealed the couple were expecting a baby girl with a video of them popping a gender reveal balloon.

She captioned the video: “A little baby girl I already can’t imagine my life without you. Seeing your beautiful little face last week at the scan made me the happiest person in the world.”

The Dublin native and her two sisters, Ashley and Emma Kehoe, are all Instagram influencers.

The three sisters share a love for fashion, make-up, travel, food and female empowerment.