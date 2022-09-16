Irish Independent among big winners at inaugural Irish Podcast Awards

Mary Carroll (left), Group Audio Producer, Adrian Weckler, Tech Editor, Tabitha Monahan, and Cormac Burke, Editor in Chief Mediahaus, recieving the award for the Best Business Podcast at the Irish Podcast Arards 2022 . Picture: Arthur Carron

The Irish Independent was among the big winners at the inaugural Irish Podcast Awards tonight.

Podcasts produced for Independent.ie received nominations in five categories, and claimed prizes in four.

The hugely popular Big Tech Show with Adrian Weckler won gold in the Best Business category.

The website’s flagship current affairs podcast, The Indo Daily was nominated in two primary categories: Best Current Affairs and Best Daily offering.

The presenting team of Siobhan Maguire, Denise Calnan, Fionnan Sheahan and Kevin Doyle bring the news to life with a fresh podcast every weekday.

It won a silver award for Best Daily, while the show’s three episode special 'Tainted Gold: The Michelle Smith Story' won bronze for Best Documentary.

Tainted Gold delves back into the unprecedented medal haul by the swimmer. It centres around the controversy of Smith’s story at Atlanta in 1996, and features Paul Kimmage, Vincent Hogan, Paul Howard, Eamon Dunphy and silver medallists Alison Wagner and Marianne Limpert. It was produced by Ciaran Lennon and Shane Brennan.

Meanwhile, Real Health with Karl Henry won silver in the Best Well Being category.

The Irish Independent audio team is led by Mary Carroll, along with John Smith, Tabitha Monahan, Garrett Mulhall and Gavin Hennessy.

Sunday World Investigation Editor Nicola Tallant’s The Witness: In His Own Words was the big winner of the evening taking home three awards, including Podcast of the Year.

Editor-in-chief of Mediahuis Ireland Cormac Bourke said: “To have achieved such success at the first Irish Podcast Awards is a brilliant recognition for our audio team.

“Over the past year the team has worked incredibly hard to develop the podcast offering on Independent.ie.

“People want the news where it suits them and podcasts are now a key part of our strategy for the future. Just this week The Indo Daily, which focuses on one story everyday for 20 minutes, has surpassed two million downloads.

“Adrian Weckler’s Big Tech Show and Karl Henry’s Real Health podcast are now staples on Independent.ie and it will be no surprise to regular listeners that they did so well at the awards.”

The Tommy, Hector & Laurita Podcast had cause for celebration also as they took home two awards.

With over 40,000 votes cast, the Listeners Choice Award went home with the Talking Bollox podcast.

Winners of the gold, silver and bronze awards were chosen by a team of over 70 judges while the Listeners Choice was the only publicly voted category. More than 40,000 votes were cast.

Other winners on the night included The Good Glow, The Mario Rosenstock Podcast and Assume Nothing: Rape Trial.

The awards ceremony was held in Dublin’s Liberty Hall, with over 350 of the Irish podcasting industry attending. Creators, producers, marketing teams and podcast networks were all in attendance for the first of its kind event ever held in Ireland. Over 400 individual podcasts entered the awards, which were then whittled down to 125 across the 27 categories.

Irish Podcast Awards organiser Matt Deegan said: “We are thrilled beyond belief to have launched the Awards with such a bang. We are delighted to celebrate with the vibrant podcasting community in Ireland and now with the first event is up and running, plans for 2023 start on Monday.”