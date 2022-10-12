Irish hero Amber Barrett fights back tears in heartfelt tribute to Creeslough victims

Amber Barrett points to the black armband in memory of those who passed away in Creeslough

Irish goal scoring hero Amber Barrett paid a heartfelt tribute to the victims of the Creeslough tragedy during an interview this morning.

The Donegal woman became emotional while discussing what has happened in recent days on Newstalk’s Pat Kenny Show.

The forward, who plies her trade with Frauen-Bundesliga club Turbine Potsdam, came off the bench to secure a famous 1-0 away victory over Scotland, securing Ireland’s place at the upcoming World Cup in the process.

Barrett’s mother is from Creeslough and she said her family personally knew people who died in last Friday’s explosion that resulted in 10 fatalities.

After scoring her goal last night, the forward grabbed her black armband which she and her team mates wore as a mark of respect.

Last Saturday morning, the Irish women’s held a moment of silence for the victims and Barrett said this couple with the moment of silence before last night’s game meant a huge amount to her.

Read More

"The moment of silence before the game, I think that was, for me personally, that's one of the best moments I've had I think in my life,” she said.

"When I think you’re talking about 10,000 – 11,000 people in Hampden Park… the silence that fell in terms of respect, from the Irish people, from the Scottish people, you just can’t ignore that.”

Barrett said her goal celebration was “poignant” because of her connection with Creeslough, but she acknowledge that her team mates and in particular Katie McCabe understood the significance of her “reaction” too.

“You can’t ignore what happened. I think having so many personal connections to Creeslough… you can’t just get off the train and away you go and forget everything,” she said.

"I think seeing everything on social media as things have progressed over the last few days, you’ve read stories about what happened to people, why they were there and you know stories of the little girl and her dad going to buy a birthday cake for the mum… I think you just can’t put that into words in terms of perspective.

"We don’t scratch the surface in terms of importance in life… I just think that this whole thing of the Irish women’s team qualifying for the World Cup, it gives some sentimental value to their lives and I'm so glad to be part of it.”

Fighting back the tears, Barrett added: We’ve done our best to lift spirits… but in terms of perspective I don’t think you can. I think it’s been very, very difficult.”

“I'm sorry for upsetting you Amber by bringing this so close to you, but it's probably something that's been in your thoughts, pretty much all your your resting hours,” host Pat Kenny replied before Irish manager Vera Pauw took over for her player.

"This team is there for others and of course we play football for ourselves, but the sacrifices that we make and sacrifices those players make for others is so special. I've never experienced that before,” Pauw added.