Irish hauliers may soon need negative Covid test to enter France

Irish hauliers travelling to France may soon be expected to produce a negative Covid-19 test when they arrive.

The Government is putting in place plans for a new testing regime for hauliers leaving Ireland in expectation that French authorities will demand negative tests results.

Hauliers traveling from Britain to France are already required to provide clear tests due to the new strain of the virus which emerged in the south of England before Christmas.

As the strain is now prevalent here, the Department of Transport is making contingency plans in expectation that similar rules will soon be introduced for drivers travelling from Ireland.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan is waiting for clarity from French authorities but planning is underway to set up new testing centres for hauliers in Ireland.

Talks are on-going between the HSE and Transport Infrastructure Ireland about how to introduce a testing regime for those transporting goods to France.

Mr Ryan’s officials are also speaking to their counterparts in France.

It is expected the French authorities will accept the less accurate antigen tests which means testing hauliers will not put an additional strain on the HSE’s national test centres.

The haulier test centres will be set up near ports rather than inside them due to existing traffic pressure.

“We need these routes so we are making contingency plans to meet the French concerns,” a Government source said.

