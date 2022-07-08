Irish government pins hopes on friendlier and steadier hand at the helm with new British PM

Favoured status: Government sources say leadership contender Penny Mordaunt is seen as a friendlier face for Ireland

Former British prime minister Theresa May warned Mr Johnson to behave, noting she had observed convention by passing only the cross-party net zero climate legislation after announcing her resignation. Photo: Ben Birchall/PA

Senior Government figures hope the departure of Boris Johnson as British Prime Minister will bring stability, renew trust and reinvigorate efforts to solve problems thrown up by Brexit.

Anglo-Irish relations have been at a severe low while Mr Johnson, who announced his resignation from No 10 yesterday, has been embroiled in a series of political scandals.

Mr Johnson will stay on as caretaker prime minister but a replacement is expected by early September, with several Tory names already in the mix.

The Taoiseach has suggested that an early British election might not be in Ireland’s interests, while hoping the political demise of Mr Johnson will end UK unilateralism on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Read More

Government sources said Penny Mordaunt, MP for Portsmouth, was seen as a friendlier face for Ireland. She is a Royal Naval reservist and former Armed Forces minister but has family connections to Wexford.

They are less enamoured of early favourite Ben Wallace – but neither do they expect him to ultimately ascend to power.

Mr Wallace is a former British Army squaddie who served in the North. He previously told how he thwarted an IRA bomb plot as a young soldier. He began his political career in the Scottish Parliament before choosing a career south of the border.

But there was disquiet at the suggestion that Foreign Secretary Liz Truss might prevail. Ms Truss introduced the bill to override the protocol provisions and is regarded in Dublin as having attempted to outflank Boris Johnson on the extreme right of the Conservative party.

“We want someone who is middle ground... constructive, pragmatic and trustworthy,” said a source close to the Taoiseach.

Another well-placed source in Fianna Fáil said: “We want anyone willing to negotiate and engage seriously with the EU on the protocol – and getting the Northern Ireland assembly up and running.”

The Taoiseach earlier said “stability matters” as he suggested a general election in Britain would not be helpful.

Asked if he had anything good to say about Boris Johnson, Mr Martin said the pair were friendly on a personal level. “We got on well,” he said. Mr Johnson was “good company”.

“We didn’t agree on fundamental issues, such as Brexit,” he said.

"I met Boris Johnson when he was foreign minister; I always felt that Brexit was the wrong call. But I respect the decision of the British people to vote for it.

“From the policy perspective, I would have always thought it was fundamentally the wrong decision – and I think some of that has manifested itself already. There was very little pre-planning and the outcome of Brexit is not good all round.”

Earlier Mr Johnson bowed to cabinet pressure and promised no major policy shifts in his dying days in office, amid Tory alarm at his two-month caretaker period.

He pledged that “major changes of direction” including tax cuts should be left to his successor, even as he rejected demands to leave No 10 immediately.

Delivering his resignation speech, Mr Johnson fuelled fears of what he will do in his remaining months in power, as he protested that the party’s decision to remove him was “eccentric”.

“The herd is powerful and when the herd moves, it moves,” he said of Tory MPs – adding that he would give his successor “as much support as I can”.

Sir John Major led demands for him to be forced out to avoid further damage to the country after what some Tory MPs called a Trump-style attempt to cling to power.

British Labour Leader Keir Starmer vowed to stage a Commons vote to try to force out the prime minister immediately if Conservative MPs failed to “get rid of him”, saying: “He can’t cling on in this way.”

But it would take several dozen rebel Tories for the vote to succeed – and the party’s1922 Committee is not expected to move against him.

It will set the leadership election timetable to start whittling down around a dozen expected candidates to just two.

The party’s members then pick the next prime minister from that shortlist, after hustings in August.