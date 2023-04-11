Irish Government defends moving against Swiss grannies who are fighting for the climate

Some of the Swiss climate action women at the ECHR last month. Photo: Miriam Künzli/Greenpeace

A group of the Swiss climate action women protest over melting glaciers in Switzerland. Photo: Miriam Künzli/ Greenpeace

The Government has defended its decision to oppose a legal challenge by a group of elderly women fighting for climate action.

In the so-called “Swiss grannies” case, four women all aged 74 or over are representing an organisation of 2,000 members.

They are asking the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to declare insufficient climate action by the Swiss authorities is violating their human rights.

A number of countries made written submissions to the court, but Ireland is the only one apart from Switzerland to make a verbal intervention.

A five-member legal team represented Ireland at the recent Grand Chamber hearing in Strasbourg where barrister Catherine Donnelly presented the State’s arguments.

The case, taken by the KlimaSeniorinnen (Senior Women for Climate), is the first climate case taken to the ECHR. But another one, by six young people against Portugal and 32 other countries including Ireland, will be heard later this year.

Member states are nervous at the prospect of the cases paving the way for mass actions by citizens demanding accelerated effort on the climate crisis.

In the KlimaSeniorinnen case, the women argue their age makes them especially vulnerable to heatwaves, which have become more frequent in Switzerland over the past 20 years with thousands of excess deaths attributed to them.

They say the Swiss government is not doing enough to protect their lives and health by failing to meet existing emission reduction targets and not setting sufficiently high future targets.

Switzerland is arguing its targets are robust and its commitment to emission reductions is sincere. It says the women cannot claim special vulnerability. It also argues climate change is a global issue.

Ireland argues the European Convention on Human Rights, which the court is set up to uphold, does not guarantee the right to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment.

It says it is beyond the court’s scope to dictate national climate policy, and it says the court can only act on a real and immediate threat to life caused by the action or omission by a member state.

It says the KlimaSeniorinnen have failed to prove any of these grounds.

The Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications said Ireland had sought to “assist the court in clarifying the applicable principles in cases concerning human rights and climate change under the Convention”.

A spokesperson said the decision “was taken by Government, informed by advice from the Attorney General’s office”.

“Ireland remains committed to championing progressive action and enhanced ambition at a global level, while ensuring the most vulnerable are at the centre of all our engagement.”

Ireland was the second country in the world to face a climate lawsuit when the Climate Case Ireland action was taken by Friends of the Irish Environment and supporting organisations against the State’s inadequate climate policies.

The Supreme Court ruled in favour of the groups in 2020, and Ireland has since enacted climate legislation.

Clodagh Daly, now manager of the Centre for Environmental Justice at Community Law and Mediation (CLM), was previously involved in the case, and has been following the ECHR proceedings.

“CLM supports the brave plaintiffs pursuing this critically important case and calls upon the Irish government to adhere to its own legal obligations on climate change,” she said.

A decision from the 17 judges of the ECHR Grand Chamber, presided over by Irish judge Siofra O’Leary, is due late this year.