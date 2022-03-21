Irish-founded charity helps carry out urgent cardiac surgeries on babies in war-torn Ukraine

One of the babies who received life-saving surgery from Chernobyl Children International. Photo: CCI.

Chernobyl Children International (CCI) has assisted world-renowned paediatric cardiac surgeon Dr William Novick to enter war-torn Ukraine last week, to carry out urgent lifesaving surgeries.

Dr Novick travelled from the US to Ukraine to perform a vital mission to operate on children with life-threatening heart conditions such as ‘Chernobyl Heart’.

Before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, CCI had made commitments to families of seriously ill children that they would get the operations they needed to survive. Now the team of volunteer surgeons, led by Dr Novick, is following through on that commitment despite the ongoing heavy fighting and increased risks.

CCI founder and voluntary CEO, Adi Roche, said: “Despite the war, the ‘Chernobyl Heart’ problem has not disappeared, in fact, it has become more urgent.

“It was imperative for us to assist Dr Novick in getting him and a plane load of medical supplies and equipment safely to Ukraine.

Read More

“For the parents of seriously ill children, it is an absolute miracle to hear that a team will be able to come and provide a life-saving operation. When the war broke out, it seemed that the miracle was snatched away. The lives of babies and children living with congenital heart defects dangle in the balance, and this has not changed since the start of the catastrophic war.

“However, thanks to the bravery of Dr Novick and his team, these parents received the miracle that was so desperately needed. In the midst of the war, Dr Novick saved the lives of babies and young children,” Ms Roche said.

Dr Novick said he put out a call online in an attempt to gather a team and was “inundated with people wanting to volunteer – the response was overwhelming”.

“We put together a great team and travelled to Ukraine with a plane full of medical equipment and supplies,” he said.

The CCI’s Cardiac Programme and volunteers have been “chased by war” from the east to the west, according to the organisation and it has been relocated to the western city of Lviv as a result.

This is now the only safe place that CCI can operate on children in Ukraine after teams were forced to flee Kharkiv due to the intensification of the Russian bombing there.